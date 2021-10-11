Happy Birthday, Ronit Roy: 5 Times the Actor Ruled Over the Small Screen

Ronit Bose Roy has been acting in various mediums for over 30 years. Acting, he says, is “not really about the endpoint, but about the journey." As a result, the most essential thing for him as an actor is to nail down the specifics of his onscreen persona. From his portrayal of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay to KD Pathak in Adalat, Roy has won the hearts of Indian audiences throughout his career.

The actor is one of the few exceptional celebrities who appears to age fine like wine. His professional trajectory has also been pretty amazing, ranging from a life in Nagpur to showbiz city. Let’s take a look at some of the actor’s most memorable and biggest performances on the small screen so far.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Who doesn’t remember Mr Bajaj? Roy is still sometimes misidentified as Mr Bajaj due to his legendary performance in the Kasautii Zindagi Kay Season 1. With his performance, he reinvented the concept of a ‘Bad Boy.’ He was astute, charming, cunning, and ruthless in his pursuit of personal gain. Despite the fact that Roy is nothing like that in reality, he managed to polish his reel image.

Adalat

Roy portrayed KD Pathak, a defence attorney, in the courtroom drama. He played the character of a clever and unorthodox lawyer who was willing to dive deeply into each case and stand by his client until justice was delivered. The fluid and the seamless approach he showed onscreen as Pathak is very similar to his easy-going personality in real life. Adalat was an episodic show that aired on television for six years.

Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar

Because of their grown-up children, the show’s male lead, Dr Nachiket Khanna (a heart surgeon) is compelled to re-establish a connection with his estranged wife. Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar dealt successfully with the issue of adult relationships, and of course, Roy’s depiction of Nachiket Khanna was the show’s centrepiece.

Bandini

Bandini was an unusual yet lovely story for him to tackle. Roy, who plays the harsh and rigid Thakur who marries a much younger lady for business reasons, is viewed as the series’ villain. Roy was propelled into a completely new realm of acting as a result of this. The actor displayed brilliance in his art, winning his viewers’ hearts by the conclusion of the drama despite a bad side, where he managed to gently change his character’s attitude around.

Kyunki Saas bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Fans were upset and grieved at first when Mihir’s appearance changed, as is common in the Hindi drama series. The grace with which Roy handled the part of Mihir, on the other hand, immediately won him admirers’ and the audience’s affection and acclaim. Roy’s sensitivity while portraying the character hit a chord in every viewer’s heart.

