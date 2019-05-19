Happy Birthday Ruskin Bond: Bollywood Movies Inspired by the Author’s Books

The Indian William Wordsworth, Ruskin Bond is celebrating his 85th birthday, looking forward to his 86th year. His books have made him a gem in the literary universe, not only in India but all around the world. Born in Kasauli, Ruskin Bond now lives in Mussoorie amidst beautiful landscapes and mountains. The Room Of The Roof and The Blue Umbrella writer has been lauded much for his work, especially his award-winning books.While Ruskin Bond has been the unopposed king of children literature in India, it is not a commonly known fact that four of his books have been turned into movies. There are TV shows too, that are based on Bond’s stories. Check out if you know about these books-turned-movies from Indian author Ruskin Bond:1.: Shyam Benegal’s directorial Junoon was based on Ruskin Bond’s novel A Flight of Pigeons. The story is about a girl and her family on the run from mutineers. In a conversation at Kolkata Literary Meet, Ruskin Bond one said, “Shyam Benegal wrote to me sometime in 1977-78 wanting the film rights to this story. It had been recommended to him by Ismat Chugtai.”2.: A 2017 movie, Bhargav Saikia’s The Black Cat is inspired by Ruskin Bond’s book which shares the same name. It won two awards at the Critics’ Choice Short Film Awards 2018. It was also one of Tom Alter’s last film.3.: Vishal Bhardwaj’s love for literature is quite evident from his movies like Maqbool, Haider and 7 Khoon Maaf. Ruskin Bond’s short story called Susanna’s Seven Husbands was turned into Priyanka Chopra starrer 7 Khoon Maaf by Vishal Bhardwaj. The story is about a woman who gets married seven times and each of her husbands vanishes mysteriously. Ruskin Bond also made a cameo appearance in the film.4.: Another collaboration between Vishal Bhardwaj and Ruskin Bond was for Neeli Chhatri, which was based on Ruskin Bond’s book, The Blue Umbrella. The story is about a conflict between a young girl and a mean old man in a small hill town in Himachal Pradesh.Not just these, Ruskin Bond’s short stories have also been converted to TV series Ek Tha Rusty and Parchaiyaan. While we wait to see more of Ruskin’s work on the big screen, here’s wishing the author a happy birthday!