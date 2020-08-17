Happy Birthday Sachin Pilgaonkar: His 5 Special Family Moments

Sachin Pilgaonkar celebrates his 62nd birthday on August 17. The actor, director and producer worked in several films in Hindi, Marathi and also in Bhojpuri cinema. Sachin has also produced and directed many comedy shows on Indian television. Sachin shares his birthday with his wife Supriya. Sachin met his wife on the sets of Navri Mile Navryala (1984). She acted in the Marathi film which was his directorial debut. The couple is blessed with a daughter, Shriya, who is an actress.

On the occasion of the couple’s birthday, here’s looking at some of their special family moments on Instagram.

Beloved quaranteam

The Pilgaonkars come together for a quarantine family photo. Sachin’s mother also makes an appearance in this happy fam-jam frame. The picture was captioned,“My beloved Quaranteam @shriya.pilgaonkar @supriyapilgaonkar and Aai .#Quarantine #Corona #FamJam #Pilgaonkars (sic).”

Perfect throwback

Shriya mined into her childhood albums and posted this rare photo. The monochromatic picture was captioned, “On point.#ThePilgaonkars #cheeyu (sic).”

Happy pair

To wish her parents on their wedding anniversary, Shriya shared a beautiful photo of Sachin and Supriya from a holiday. ‘No such thing as perfect or imperfect love . There is only love and a whole lot of it. I thank God for you everyday . #33years #Anniversary #SachinSupriya #Goals (sic),” reads the caption.

Awesome threesome

The trio comes together for a beautiful family photo. Sachin is flanked by his wife on one side and daughter on another, both twinning in red. Shriya wrote alongside the picture, “My whole and soul (sic)."

The Leos

To celebrate the special day as both her father and mother mark their birthdays on the same day, Shriya gave a glimpse of the celebrations. She wrote, “My two favourite days of the year. Not just because of how much cake we end up eating.16.08.20 + 17.08.20. My Leos. Saying bye to ma’s birthday & hi to dad’s. I love you@supriyapilgaonkar @sachin.pilgaonkar (sic)."

Happy birthday Sachin Pilgaonkar.