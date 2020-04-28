Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni: A Look at Social Media Life of the Diva

One of the leading ladies of Telugu cinema, Samantha Akkineni celebrates her birthday on April 28. She was born as Samantha Ruth Prabhu to a Telugu father and a Malayali mother and spent most of her childhood in Tamil Nadu.

The Majili actor’s journey into the cinema world began during her college days when she got some modelling projects. Samantha soon received multiple offers for film roles, making her debut with Gautham Menon’s 2010 romance Ye Maaya Chesave.

Samantha began dating actor Naga Chaitanya, son of popular actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, in 2010. The pair got engaged in Hyderabad in January 2017. Their traditional Hindu marriage took place in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on the next day.

On the actress’ 32nd birthday, here’s a look at some of her most adorable moments from Instagram:

The iconic image

Samantha was one of the few actresses who got a chance to recreate famous artist Raja Ravi Varma’s work for NAAM charitable trust. In the photo by G Venkat Ram, she looked breathtakingly beautiful, resembling the original frame.

One with the awards

Samantha and Naga are proud parents to two adorable puppies, Hash and Drogo Akkineni. On receiving an award recently, the Jaanu actress opened up about the days when she feels low while posing with her baby dog.

Love, life and laughter

The Oh Baby star shared a snap with her on and off screen partner Naga Chaitanya on his birthday last year. Samantha shared an all smiles picture of her darling husband.

One with the family

Samantha’s strong bond with the Akkineni family is well known. This family picture, posted on Diwali last year, provides proof.

Throwback to the most special day

The wedding of two Telugu biggies, Samantha and Naga, created quite a buzz in cinema world. Here’s a look at the grand wedding.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365