Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Here is a Look at Her Adorable Childhood Pics

She Ali Khan started her Bollywood journey with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 12, 2020, 9:03 PM IST
Bollywood star kid and now an actress, Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday on August 12. Sara is the daughter of former Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

She started her Bollywood journey with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also worked with Rohit Shetty for Simmba and Imtiaz Ali for Love Aaj Kal. Apart from her acting, Sara is widely liked for her witty replies and non-controversial talks.

Just like now, Sara has been witty and cute since childhood. On her birthday, we have compiled some of her childhood pictures:

1. It’s a fam-jam: Sara and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi have been living with mother Amrita Singh since their parents divorced. She recently shared a picture of the happy trio, playing with Holi colors.

2. Papa’s girl: Sara shares a great bond with her father Saif and this picture is proof of the same. Sharing the adorable picture, Sara wrote, “The one person that has always been the definition of peace ☮️, the epitome of love ❤️ and the personification of Mickey Mouse Love you Abba”.

3. Dancing diva: Sara’s love for acting didn’t develop recently. The child was an enthusiastic actor ever since she was a child. In this picture, we see a little Sara dancing as she dresses up beautifully.

View this post on Instagram

Bangle Ke Peeche ‍♀️☂️

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

4. Cuteness is in the genes: If you think Taimur is the only cute kid on the block, it is because perhaps Sara and Ibrahim did not get as much attention from the paparazzi. It will not be an exaggeration to say that cuteness runs in the Pataudi genes.

View this post on Instagram

#throwbackthursday

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

5. Eid wishes: On Eid, Sara shared a throwback picture from her childhood, wearing a hijab, alongside a recent picture. She looks adorably cute with pink lips and big black eyes as she poses with grace.

View this post on Instagram

Eid Mubarak✨ #staysafe #stayhome #staypositive

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara will next be seen in Coolie No 1.

