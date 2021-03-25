Happy Birthday Sarah Jessica Parker: Memorable Dialogues from the actor’s Sex and the City franchise

Sarah Jessica Parker (SJP), the ravishing American actress who charmed her way into the hearts of millions, has been quite a popular star. The fashionista shot to fame with her TV series Sex and the City.

There’s hardly a girl who didn’t adore the savvy, cool Carry Bradshaw, embodying beauty with brains from the hugely successful series.With 2 Emmy awards, 4 Golden Glove awards, 3 Screen Actors Guild Awards, besides many other recognitions, Sarah swept the audience off their feet by essaying the iconic character.

SJP reprised the role later, in the films with the same name. Based on Candace Bushnell’s book by the same name, Sex and City continues to be a rage owing to some of its incredible life lessons mouthed by Carry aka SJP.

As the talented actress steps into her 55th year, let’s celebrate her birthday remembering the on-screen character Carry Bradshaw’s dialogues.

1. They say nothing lasts forever; dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style.

2. Maybe the past is like an anchor, holding us back. Maybe you have to let go of who you were to become who you will be.

3. It wasn’t logic. It was love.

4. Being single used to mean that nobody wanted you. Now it means you’re pretty sexy and you’re taking your time deciding how you want your life to be and who you want to spend it with.

5. The most exciting, challenging and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone to love the you, you love, well, that’s just fabulous.

6. It’s the rule of life that everything you have always wanted comes the second you stop looking for it.

7. After all, seasons change, so do cities; people come into your life and people go. But it’s comforting to know that the ones you love are always in your heart. And if you’re very lucky, a plane ride away.

8. I am not afraid of heights have you seen my shoes.

9. Some love stories aren’t epic novels — some are short stories. But that doesn’t make them any less filled with love.

Who wouldn’t be inspired, and draw life advice from such wonderful, cool quotes!