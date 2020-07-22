Happy Birthday Selena Gomez: Her 5 Perfect Fashion Moments

Songtress Selena Gomez blows out candles on her birthday cake on July 22. The actress turned executive television producer with Netlfix’s 13 Reasons Why and her own show Living Undocumented (2019). Gone are the Disney days for the songstress, who steps into her 28th year navigating superstardom with a worthy wardrobe. The former Disney star has become an international pop sensation and her ventures include a makeup line, a clothing line and a fragrance line. Lately, Gomez has curated an envious off-duty aesthetic style and whenever she makes an appearance, her style game is always on point.

On her birthday, here’s looking at some of her top fashion moments:

When in Rome

For her birthday last year, Gomez went by the Audrey Hepburn route during the casual European vacation. She posed by a balcony at sunset with the skyline in the background. Her creamy cotton maxi dress along with ruffled collar and flowing silhouette makes Gomez look relaxed and elegant. She carried Grecian-inspired ancient wooden block heels and accessorized with thick gold hoop earrings.

Touch of feather

Her bustier draped frock silhouette was inspired by '80s boasts feathered puff sleeves. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of high-heeled leather mules and finished the look with a pair of diamond earrings and rings. Gomez went for soft brown smokey eyes with nude lips and for her brown tresses, she sent them into a chic updo with soft layers falling over her face.

European vibes

Gomez shared a picture of her taking on a boat ride looking like a straight-up travel blogger. Wearing a polka-dot dress, she posed pretty in her lady-like.

The Pink way

For her debut at Cannes, Gomez sported a cropped bustier with a belted floor-length skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. She completed the coordinating set with laced-up detailing in the back. She added a tinge of shimmer to her look with metallic sandals and a splendid collar necklace. To round off, she did her hair in a prim bun and completed it with red lipstick.

A vision to behold

Gomez opted for a pink turtleneck teamed with a black structured ball gown for Dolittle premiere. She pulled off this surprising combination like a pro and went for hard-to-miss diamond jewellery and a toning magenta lip.

HBD Selena Gomez! We hope this year brings you joy and prosperity.