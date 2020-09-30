Happy Birthday Shaan: 5 Memorable Tracks by the Singer

Playback singer Shantanu Mukherjee, who is better known as Shaan, celebrates his birthday on September 30. Having started his career at the age of 17, Shaan has gone on to sing in various languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Assamese, Konkani, Kannada, Punjabi, Nepali, Oriya, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Marathi.

The famed singer has also been given numerous monikers including Golden Voice of India, Voice of Paradise, Magician of Melody and Voice of Youth.

On the singer's birthday, here's taking a look at a few of his memorable numbers.

Woh Pehli Baar from Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi

The song starring Khanna, Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri had music by various composers. Woh Pehli Baar was written by Raj Kaushal and Vishal Dadlani, while the latter, along with Shiraz Moti and Samrat gave it music.

The song was voiced by Shaan. The love ballad featuring the three actors has become a classic.

Woh Ladki Hai Kahan from Dil Chahta Hai

Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the song was performed by Shaan and Kavita Krishnamurthy and written by Javed Akhtar. It was picturised on Saif Ali Khan and Sonali Kulkarni.

Considered to be one of the singer's first hits, the music is interspersed with acoustic guitar tunes and the flute.

Chand Sifarish from Fanaa

The song earned Shaan the Filmfare Best Male Playback Award and the Zee Cine Award Best Playback Singer - Male. The music of Fanaa was composed by Jatin-Lalit with Salim-Sulaiman providing the background score. The lyrics were penned by Prasoon Joshi. Picturised on Kajol and Aamir Khan, the song also featured the voice of Kailash Kher.

Kuch Toh Hua Hai from Kal Ho Naa Ho

Sung by Alka Yagnik and Shaan, the song is about the realisation of the side effects of falling in love. The song was composed by Shankar-Ehasaan-Loy and was penned by Jaaved Akhtar. The love song focuses on the developing feelings between Naina (Preity Zinta) and Rohit (Saif Ali Khan).

Yeh Hawayen from Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai

An intensely romantic number by Shaan and Alka Yagnik, the song was picturised on Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Shaan's fresh-sounding voice suited the number effortlessly.

Shaan hails from a family intricately associated with music. His grandfather was noted lyricist Jahar Mukherjee, his father was music director Manas Mukherjee, and his sister is singer Sagarika..