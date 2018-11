Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 20 Times the Badshah Showed Us How to Suit-Up

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who just needs to spread his arms to cast a spell, turns 53 today and the world cannot contain the excitement.Be it running in a desert in a see-through shirt or be it delivering a speech at an international event in a three piece suit, SRK can slay any look. Well, he can never go out of style just like a black Chanel suit.From the half shirt in and half shirt out carefree look in DDLJ to donning leather jackets in Farhan Akhtar’s Don, his every image remains in your heart. Let’s not forget him romancing in the polo t-shirt either.Redefining the word ‘cool’ every time he appears, he has always been comfort-driven and looks dapper in ripped jeans as well as crisp-cut tuxedos.Lately, he hasn’t been experimental enough but his three piece suits will make anyone go weak in the kneesThe ambassador of TAG Heuer has a special space in his wardrobe only for his well-tailored custom suits. Wait, not the oversized ill-fitting blazers he rocked in Pardes.From white blazer, black tie tuxedo to waist coats and coloured velvet coats to structured silhouette jackets, SRK’s style has evolved tremendously and nobody else can match up to how well-fitted his suits are.Here are the best of Shah Rukh Khan’s well-fitted or not so well-fitted suits which makes him Bollywood’s most charming star.Follow @News18Lifestyle on Twitter for more