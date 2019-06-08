Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: 7 Times the Diva Proved That She is the Queen of Versatility

Shilpa Shetty turns 44 today and she doesn't look a day older. The British reality show Big Brother 5 winner has always been humble and down to earth.

Known for her roles in movies like Dhadkan and Phir Milegye, this actress has received immense love for her performance on screen. However, after her long acting career, she is currently judging Super Dancer Chapter 3. Besides this, from posting yoga poses to Sunday Binge she is also quite active on social media.

One can never be bored with her Instagram feed. So, one can say with the queen of yoga and also the diva of Instagram. As Shilpa Shetty turns a year older, we bring to you 7 posts that prove, she is the queen of versatility.

When she channelled some major Zebra vibes

Dressed in Zebra printed co-ords, Shilpa looked like a boss lady. She paired the outfit with minimum accessories and subtle makeup. She was dressed in H&M for an event in Mumbai.

When she gave us some major "Family goals"

The Kundra's decided to twin on the occasion of Holi and we just can’t get enough of the cuteness. Dressed in a similar outfit, the whole Kundra family was radiating happy vibes.

Wanderlust

Dressed in a striped white dress, Shilpa was channelling some major vacation vibes. She completed the outfit with gold accessories and natural hair.

When she motivated us to Exercise

Shilpa and yoga are two inseparable things. Dressed in a sky blue tank top and yoga pants, she looks comfortable and peaceful. She could be seen posing in Natrajasana.

The foodie

We all know how much Shilpa loves her Sunday Binge. Dressed in a red sweater and wonder woman apron, she looked super excited to taste her Christmas lunch.

Boss Lady

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Shilpa looked sexy in a blue suit. She completed the outfit with a statement chain and sleek hair. Even her makeup was kept to a minimum.

The Comfort Zone

Shilpa looked cute and chic in this casual outfit. She paired a blue sweater with this classic black and white dress. To complete the look, her hair was tied in a low ponytail.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more