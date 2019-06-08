Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: 7 Times the Diva Proved That She is the Queen of Versatility
As the Shilpa Shetty Kundra turns a year older, we bring to you her 7 instagram posts that prove she is 'Diva' of instagram.
(Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/ Yogen Shah)
Shilpa Shetty turns 44 today and she doesn't look a day older. The British reality show Big Brother 5 winner has always been humble and down to earth.
Known for her roles in movies like Dhadkan and Phir Milegye, this actress has received immense love for her performance on screen. However, after her long acting career, she is currently judging Super Dancer Chapter 3. Besides this, from posting yoga poses to Sunday Binge she is also quite active on social media.
One can never be bored with her Instagram feed. So, one can say with the queen of yoga and also the diva of Instagram. As Shilpa Shetty turns a year older, we bring to you 7 posts that prove, she is the queen of versatility.
When she channelled some major Zebra vibes
Don’t cross my path#zebraprint Speaker at the @ficciframes event in Mumbai today . Wearing: @hm Bralet: @topshop Earrings and ring: @studio.metallurgy Hair and makeup: By @theshilpashetty Styled by: @sanjanabatra Assisted by: @shikha_14 Managed by: @bethetribe #ficci #ficciframes19 #speaker #actor #judge #gratitude #style #pantsuit #stripes #monochrome #glam #lotd #ootd #fashion
Dressed in Zebra printed co-ords, Shilpa looked like a boss lady. She paired the outfit with minimum accessories and subtle makeup. She was dressed in H&M for an event in Mumbai.
When she gave us some major "Family goals"
Happppppyyy Holi to all my instafam..from me and my family.. Colour your mind with happy thoughts and fill your life with love and positivity ♥️ #happyholi #holiday #celebrate #festival #colourmehappy #gratitude #love #colour #dubaidiaries #twinning #happiness #family #famjam #atlantisdubai
The Kundra's decided to twin on the occasion of Holi and we just can’t get enough of the cuteness. Dressed in a similar outfit, the whole Kundra family was radiating happy vibes.
Wanderlust
We all wait with eager eyes for discounts and flat 50% offs to buy our clothes. While people think twice before eating a slice of cheese-laden pizza, there is not even a second spared to think about the clothes we buy and wear - what was used to make them, are they natural or synthetic and effects they have on us, our loved ones and our environment. Being a mother and fitness enthusiast, I constantly wonder what my clothes are made of and how are they affecting me. If chemicals in cosmetics and lotions we apply on our skin are absorbed by our body, why would chemicals used to treat synthetic fabrics and clothes not? While we are slowly adopting a more conscious and natural lifestyle with what we eat and expose ourselves to, this change is yet to take over our wardrobes. It’s time for that change! It is the need of the hour for someone to stand up and take charge. It is time to go 100% natural. Stay tuned to this space for more. #100PercentNatural #NaturalWayOfLife #TheWillToChange #NaturalClothing #BackToBasics
Dressed in a striped white dress, Shilpa was channelling some major vacation vibes. She completed the outfit with gold accessories and natural hair.
When she motivated us to Exercise
Striking a pose... This Natrajasana (Lord of dance pose) looks straight out of a postcard... ♂️ Great hip opener, sculpts arms and your calves... Enhances mental focus and back flexibility. I’m just getting all set for tonight’s party... all set to #dance @shamitashetty_official #phuketdiaries #yogi #yoga #yogaposes #yogainspiration #routine #health
Shilpa and yoga are two inseparable things. Dressed in a sky blue tank top and yoga pants, she looks comfortable and peaceful. She could be seen posing in Natrajasana.
The foodie
Turkey Ready.. Christmas lunch is always a grand affair -our London home . Turkey with the trimmings ( chestnuts, parsnips,purplecabbage, mash,carrots and Yorkshire puds) and 8 desserts at atleast ♀️♀️With family and friends over to feast..it’s pandemonium in the kitchen with everyone trying to make a dish or chip in..Keeping up the with tradition the Turkey Roast is my dept , and this time it was a 10 kg oneMarinated it the previous night with fresh sage, thyme and rosemary butter and put it in the oven at 4 am to be ready in time ( 7hrs in the oven)All well worth the effort when it turns out right.. crispy from the out and moist inside ..Happy faces ..Job done ! @rajkundra9 Well done the molten lava cake was yummmm #familytime #gratitude #christmaslunch #foodcoma #londondiaries #festive
We all know how much Shilpa loves her Sunday Binge. Dressed in a red sweater and wonder woman apron, she looked super excited to taste her Christmas lunch.
Boss Lady
“TIME” to #shine Event ready .. Outfit : @rohitgandhirahulkhanna Jewellery : @aquamarine_jewellery Watch : @chopard Styled by : @tanghavri assisted by @nidhijeswani Photographer :@tianakamtephotography Makeup: @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair: @sheetal_f_khan Managed by: @bethetribe #chopard #bosslady #edgy #instagood #glam #crisp #watchout #TimekeepersXChopard #bottomlinemedia
Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Shilpa looked sexy in a blue suit. She completed the outfit with a statement chain and sleek hair. Even her makeup was kept to a minimum.
The Comfort Zone
Shilpa looked cute and chic in this casual outfit. She paired a blue sweater with this classic black and white dress. To complete the look, her hair was tied in a low ponytail.
