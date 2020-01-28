Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Pics of the Actress That Will Charm You Instantly

Shruti Haasan celebrates her birthday on January 28. Shruti, who entered Bollywood in 2009 with the film Luck, is known for her work in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

The recipient of three Filmfare Awards South, she will be next seen in S. P. Jananathan’s Tamil directorial Laabam opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from her stint in films, the Race Gurram actress has a magnificent voice and often travels to London to give live performances.

She also hosted a Tamil TV talk show, Hello Sago where various prominent personalities were invited to talk about their work and life.

The Kollywood star is also quite active on social media and often treats fans with pictures and videos of her special moments.

On her birthday, here are some of her most charming pictures on Instagram.

Stunner forever

Shruti has the perfect figure to pull off any look with utmost grace and she absolutely slays in this contemporary golden outfit, with a plunging back. She completed her look minimal jewellery and open tresses.

Sans filter

The diva looks flawless with or without makeup. In this no-filter look, she looks a delightful sight. She seems to be sporting a blue gym outfit while the tattoo of a rose can be seen on her arms.

Pet lover

Shruti is known for her affable nature and she is very fond of her pets. She often posts pictures of gorgeous cats and dogs. She looks doubtlessly super cute with this pooch-bundle of joy.

Family first

The pretty star is daughter of superstar Kamal Haasan and sister of Akshara. In this picture, the sister duo is posing with their doting father standing in the middle. Dressed in ethnic attires, the trio are all smiles for shutterbugs. The image was posted on Kamal Haasan's birthday.

Bon voyage

The stunning actress is often seen traveling to picturesque locales. In the image, Shruti can be seen sporting all-black attire. In the photo, she looks every bit lovely giving it a Tamil caption that means Tamil girl in London.

