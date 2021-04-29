Happy Birthday Siddhant Chaturvedi: Popular Roles Of The 'Gully Boy' Star

It’s the birthday of the nation’s newest heartthrob, Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has turned 27-years-old this year. Since the release of Gully Boy in 2019, Siddhant became popular among the female fans overnight, gaining the title of the National crush.

The actor was born on April 29, 1993, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia town but moved with his family to Mumbai at the age of five. Siddhant, a chartered accountant’s son, wanted to join his father’s profession on growing up. However, he got inclined towards modelling while he was in college.

Though the actor is new to Bollywood, here’s a look at his popular roles:

Life Sahi Hai:

Siddhant, who comes from the theatre background, started his career in 2016 with a comedy web series Life Sahi Hai.

Inside Edge:

The actor got his recognition with Amazon Prime’s web series Inside Edge, where he played a role os a small-town boy bought to play for a Indian cricket league. Angad Bedi plays one of the protagonist in the series.

Gully Boy:

Siddhant’s recognition in Bollywood came with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy that starred Ranveer Singh as the protagonist. Siddhant’s role of a supporting street rapper, MC Sher, was critically acclaimed, and he won the Filmfare award for Best Supporting Actor.

The actor has several projects lined up in his kitty. One of them is the sequel to Bunty and Babli where he will share screen with Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan, an untitled flick with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey, and Bhoot Police with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

In 2019, he lent his voice in the Hindi version of Men in Black: International. During the nationwide lockdown imposed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he released his first single Dhoop which became a rage among the masses.

