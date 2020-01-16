Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Pics of the Handsome Hunk of Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra is known to be the angry-young man of his generation. But he keeps it candid with his charming smile and cool personality. Check out some of his Instagram pics below.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Pics of the Handsome Hunk of Bollywood
Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his birthday on Thursday, January 16. Sidharth, who turns 35 this year, made his debut in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year.

He is known for his good looks and hot bod and will be next seen in the big screen in Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani.

Sidharth keeps his fans engaged with his Instagram account where he shares pictures and videos of his trips and workout sessions. His Instagram bio says “keep it real”.

On Sidharth’s birthday, we share 5 Instagram pictures of the heart-throb that will make your heart skip a beat.

Hot to hotter

This 6-feet tall actor takes fitness goals to another level with his perfect physique and tough exercise regimen. With his hashtag #sidfit, Sidharth captioned this drool-worthy frame as “Fit is not a destination. It’s a way of life.”

Gaze with it

This one is an eye-catcher. With his deep eyes and husky voice, he has successfully made way to our hearts and will possibly stay there for a long time.

View this post on Instagram

Bring it on💪

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

All smiles

Sidharth is known to be the angry-young man of his generation. But he keeps it candid here with his charming smile.

View this post on Instagram

Break time

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

Like a gentleman

Looking hot and adorable, be it bare-body or suited-up, is not everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s a cakewalk for this Delhi boy.

View this post on Instagram

Keep calm & suit up ! #blacktie #blacknwhite

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

Fit forever

We can’t stop swooning at this ideal combination of looks, talent and personality.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram