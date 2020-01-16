Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Pics of the Handsome Hunk of Bollywood

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his birthday on Thursday, January 16. Sidharth, who turns 35 this year, made his debut in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year.

He is known for his good looks and hot bod and will be next seen in the big screen in Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani.

Sidharth keeps his fans engaged with his Instagram account where he shares pictures and videos of his trips and workout sessions. His Instagram bio says “keep it real”.

On Sidharth’s birthday, we share 5 Instagram pictures of the heart-throb that will make your heart skip a beat.

Hot to hotter

This 6-feet tall actor takes fitness goals to another level with his perfect physique and tough exercise regimen. With his hashtag #sidfit, Sidharth captioned this drool-worthy frame as “Fit is not a destination. It’s a way of life.”

Gaze with it

This one is an eye-catcher. With his deep eyes and husky voice, he has successfully made way to our hearts and will possibly stay there for a long time.

All smiles

Sidharth is known to be the angry-young man of his generation. But he keeps it candid here with his charming smile.

Like a gentleman

Looking hot and adorable, be it bare-body or suited-up, is not everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s a cakewalk for this Delhi boy.

Fit forever

We can’t stop swooning at this ideal combination of looks, talent and personality.

