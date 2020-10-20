Happy Birthday Snoop Dogg: Top 5 Tracks of the International Hip-hop Artist

Born Calvin Broadus, Jr, Snoop Dogg has become one of the most recognizable names in hip-hop as well as the wider popular culture since his emergence in 1992 . The American rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, media personality, entrepreneur, and actor is known for his innate ability to remain creatively cutting-edge and reinvent himself. His artistry has no bounds and his discography spans multiple genres. Snoop’s debut album, Doggystyle, in 1994, became certified quadruple platinum and spawned several hit singles. His longevity is a testament to his cultural influence, his skill as a lyricist, and his musicianship.

As Snoop turns 49 on October 20 this year, let’s look at some of his top hits of all time:

Gin and Juice

Each element of the Gin and Juice song is bespoke Snoop Dogg. One of his earliest hits that went on to become a part of the pop culture lexicon. The quintessential Snoop Dogg song was the second single from Doggystyle, which was his official calling card. With another memorable shoot and catchy hook, Gin And Juice topped at No.8 on the Billboard 100.

Nuthin’ But A G Thang (Dr. Dre, featuring Snoop Dogg)

The first single from Dr. Dre’s classic personified 90s West Coast G-Funk. The track catapulted Snoop into superstardom. The song would mark Snoop’s first step into the Billboard Top 10 and was ultimately picked by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as one of the 500 tracks that shaped music. Without a doubt, Nuthin’ But AG Thang encapsulates Snoop and Dre at their best.

Drop It Like It’s Hot (ft. Pharrell)

With one of the best Snoop Dogg songs, Pharrell’s Midas touch was on full display. Launched as the lead single from the R&G album, the track remains Snoop’s biggest hits to date. It was also his first No.1 on the Billboard 100. Snoop’s laidback delivery, and the catchiest hooks ever, made it a ubiquitous hit in the year 2004. The track was named by Billboard as the most popular Rap Song of the decade.

Who Am I (What’s My Name)?

One of the extremely anticipated debut albums in music history, Doggystyle, had this track as the first single. Doggystyle managed to sell over 800,000 records in the first week of release. Dre’s production and Snoop’s flow was the perfect match to set up Snoop as hip-hop’s newest star.

Deep Cover (Dr. Dre, featuring Snoop Dogg)

Snoop Dogg introduced himself to the world with one of the most memorable debut performances in hip-hop. His first record was a single for the 1992 crime thriller released in October 1993. Snoop made his grand entrance into the hip-hop mainstream with yet another timeless classic along with Dre’s crime narrative.

HBD Snoop!! Keep sharing these lovely tracks and more with us.