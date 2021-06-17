Happy Birthday Sona Mohapatra: 5 Hit Songs by the Ambarsariya Singer for Your Playlist

Sona Mohapatra is a well-known independent singer and songwriter. She is known for her outspoken beliefs in addition to her music, which keeps her in the spotlight. Her ability as an artist is reflected in the fact that she writes her own music. The words in the majority of Mohapatra’s songs are passionate, to say the least. She has also performed songs for numerous Bollywood films, with some of her most well-known songs being Bedardi Raja, Ambarsariya, and Naina.

On the occasion of her birthday, let us look at her top 5 songs of all time:

Ambarsariya

Sona is well-known for her distinct voice that can take over anyone’s heart. This love ballad with a Punjabi twist demonstrates her humorous mood, which distinguishes her singing from the others’. This love song was conceived, written, and sung with the greatest perfection, and was picturised in the movieFukrey.

Rupaiyaa

The song Rupaiya was written for one of the segments of the TV show, Satyameva Jayate, which was about fairly big Indian weddings. Mohapatra sang this song well in her amazing voice while Ram Sampath masterfully crafted the song’s soundtrack, and Swanand Kirkkire composed strong lyrics to which any daughter may identify.

Naina

Coming from the movie Khoobsurat; this is considered to be one of her finest songs ever. Her voice was well suited to the Sonam Kapoor-Fawad Khan dynamic chemistry and is known to have touched the hearts of many.

Bekhauff

Mohapatra seized the microphone once more to perform this song for another segment of Satyameva Jayate. The song was written for the episode about combating rape. This score’s music was composed by Ram Sampath, while the lyrics were written by Svati Chakravarty.

Bedardi Raja

Played in the movie Delhi Belly,the song has a seductive feel to it but can make anyone come up to the dance floor. Mohapatra’s vocals give this seductive tune a whole different feel.

