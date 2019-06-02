Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: 5 Times She Proved She Can Pull off Any Look

One of the few actors in Bollywood who have embraced their body gracefully, Sonakshi Sinha turns 32 on June 2. Daughter of actors Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, Sonakshi made her debut with the action-drama film Dabangg alongside Salman Khan. Curvy, bold and ultimately extremely comfortable in her own skin, Sonakshi Sinha is a model for every next-door girl.From denim to gowns and the traditional, Sinha knows how to effortlessly sport any look and here we see 5 times the actor has proved that she can pull off any attire gorgeously.The Denim look: Sporting knee-length denim that she paired with denim jackets and danglers, Sonakshi looked modern and chic, with her straight hair and white shades for the look.: While promoting her film Kalank on Rising Star, Sonakshi sported a red saree with an embroidered backless blouse. The actor, who completed her look with massive danglers and a ring, managed to set the screen on fire in this sizzling attire.The actor channelled her inner bohemian for the look that saw her sport a floral print palazzo with a long Madhubani printed jacket and a green necklace.Vinatge Sonakshi: Geared up for a party, Sonakshi channelled her inner vintage Bollywood in this Georgette saree with a silver hemline. She paired it with a stunning choker and statement rings. Heavily made-up eyes and her wavy locks made her look like the beauties of vintage Indian cinema.The 'risque' taker: "When I haven’t any blue, I use red - Pablo Picasso," captioned Sonakshi for the look which saw her wearing a bandeau gown in red with a risque thigh length slit. The actress opted for middle-parted hair and minimal accessories to let the dress do all the talking. Needless to say, she sizzled.