Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: 5 Memorable Songs of the Actress For Your Playlist

Born to Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, the stunningly beautiful Sonakshi emerged a star right from her debut movie Dabangg opposite Salman.The gorgeous Kalank actress has delivered many hit movies that had some immensely popular, groovy songs. Just like her movies have charmed the audience, the songs in her movies have hit the chartbusters. As the diva celebrates her 34th birthday, let’s take a look at her best songs playlist:

Chori Kiya re Jiya: This Shreya Ghoshal-Sonu Nigam track from Sonakshi’s debut film Dabangg took the nation by storm. A very hummable, romantic song composed by Sajid-Wajid became an all-time favourite, melodious number for the audience.

Saree ke fall: From the movie R…Rajkumar, this energetic, peppy song was an instant hit. Shahid and Sonakshi’s fun-filled chemistry amped the entertainment quotient in this track composed by Pritam. It made its way to every party playlist.

Sawar Loon: A highly soothing, lovely track picturised on the very beautiful Sonakshi, proved magical. The song was loved by the audience and transported one back in the 50s era. It was sung by Monali Thakur.

Dhadang Dhang Dhang:The catchy 90s tune, highly energetic beats of this massy song that made it a superhit. It is from the Prabhu Deva directed movie Rowdy Rathod. Picturised on Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi, the song had a huge fan base owing to its rustic appeal.

Chammak Challo Chel Chabeli:Another track that became immensely popular is this romantic song from Rowdy Rathod. Sonakshi dancing to the song sung by Shreya Ghoshal-Kumar Sanu, is an absolute delight.

Aaj Dil Shayrana:This romantic song is from her movie Holiday opposite Akshay Kumar.

Due to the song’s beautiful rhythm, melodious tune composed by Pritam, the song charmed its way into the audience’s heart in no time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here