Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: From Dabangg to Akira, Here's Looking at the Best Movies of the Actress

Sonakshi Sinha, the gorgeous actress celebrates her 34th birthday on June 2 this year. The Bollywood diva has charmed her way into the hearts of audiences right from her first film Dabangg with her innocence and beauty. Her famous dialogue “thappad se darr nahi lagta” catapulted her to stardom.

Since then, the actress-singer has featured in many movies - Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, R…Rajkumar, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara, Lingaa, Force 2, Tevar, Action Jackson, Mission Mangal, Kalank, to name a few.

Through her consistent performances, the stunning actress has time and again established herself to be a credible performer who is a heady mix of beauty and talent.

On the occasion of her birthday, here’s a quick look at her top 5 movies that helped her shine:

Lootera

It was a period romantic drama based on O.Henry’s The Last Leaf. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the movie was the recipient of many awards. Sonakshi’s portrayal of an ailing, physically vulnerable woman who is a strong-minded, determined person was highly appreciated. Her role as Pakhi fetched her a nomination in Filmfare Award for Best Actress, and she won Big Star Entertainment award as Best Actress for her exceptional performance.

Dabangg, Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3

Despite being a newcomer, Sonakshi’s screen presence was quite impressive amid renowned stars like Dimple Kapadia, Vinod Khanna, Salman Khan in Dabangg. Her performance earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Dabangg was the highest grossing Bollywood film that year.

Sonakshi continued to nail her character, Rajjo’s look and body language; and wooed the audience in subsequent sequels as well.

Ittefaq

It was a remake of Yash Chopra’s cult classic of the same name. Starring alongside Akshay Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi was excellent in her role as Maya, a suspect in this crime thriller.

Akira

Sonakshi once again successfully proved her mettle as a credible, versatile actor in this action flick directed by AR Murugadoss. Her action-packed sequences were extremely commendable. She executed some high octane stunts that were praiseworthy.

Noor

Directed by Sunhil Sippy, the actress could be seen displaying her fine acting chops as a journalist in this dramedy. The film is based on ‘Karachi, You’re Killing me!’ by Pakistani writer Saba Imtiaz. The actress does a wonderful job portraying the misadventures of the titular Noor.

