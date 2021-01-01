Happy Birthday Sonali Bendre: Take a Look at Her Gorgeous Pictures

Happy birthday Sonali Bendre! She came up as a fighter in her battle against metastatic cancer. The beautiful actress is truly an inspiration for many. The actress who made her short golden locks her new style had been one of the most successful actresses of 90s’. Sonali keeps learning new things in her life and often shares her experience on social media. Sonali is also a book lover and often posts about it. As she turned 46 years old on January 1, we scrolled her social media handle and found some of the stunning pictures of her that will leave you awestruck.

1. Happy Holidays

The actress is currently holidaying in Seychelles with her family as she shared happy pictures with her Insta fam. In one of the pictures, Sonali can be seen posing with husband Goldie Behl and their son Ranveer. The caption of the picture reads, “Star gazing on the runway (turned out to be cloudy skies but so beautifully put together) #magicalnights @goldiebehl @rockbehl”.

2. Good Hair Day

The actress seems to be in love with her short golden locks as flaunted in this selfie of her. In the picture, Sonali looks amazing as she posed in a black tee with a perfect quote which reads, ‘My Mood Depends on How Good My Hair Looks’.

3. How do I look?

The actress, who has been quite active on social media, often treats her fans with stunning pictures. recently Recently, Sonali gave her fans a glimpse of from her messy hair day.

4. Pool Time

Sonali is flashing her brightest smile as she is enjoying pool time with Goldie, Ranveer and their furry friend.

5. Bookworm

The actress, who is a voracious reader, keeps sharing pictures from her reading time. In this one, Sonali informed her online family that she accepted the challenge to read all the books in her library.