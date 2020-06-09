Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 5 Moments from Her Fashion Files
Sonam Kapoor turns a year older on June 9. Anil Kapoor’s daughter has proved her acting mettle with films like Raanjhanaa (2013), Khoobsurat (2014), Pad Man (2018), Sanju (2018), Veere Di Wedding (2018) and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019). She began her career as an assistant director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 2005 film Black, starring Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan. Sonam received the National Film Award for her performance in the biopic Neerja (2016).
Apart from her films, with her strong style game Sonam has won the favour of her fans. Whether experimenting with her international couture or polishing the sartorial ante on home ground, Sonam has pushed her boundaries. She also owns the fashion brand Rheson along with her sister Rhea Kapoor, film producer and stylist.
On the occasion of Sonam’s birthday, we browsed and rounded top picks from her style files:
Easy-breezy
When it comes to make the simplest ensembles look fashion-forward, leave it to Sonam. She is a breath of fresh air in this white summer essential. We love her minimal look teamed with Kolhapuri chappals.
Set for a date
Only Sonam can do it. The star uses her diverse sensibilities to streak the mood of the event. The boldness of this look lies in the surprising combination. The floral printed skirt with polka-dotted core is topped with this contemporary white shrug. The earrings and the decked up badge are icing on the cake.
Looking back at you
From jaw-dropping red carpet gowns to voguish attires at the airport, Sonam’s love for all things fashion fortifies her rank on best dressed lists at all times. We can’t seem to get over her outfit in the beautiful lemon zest shade. Not to miss the lavish ruffles highlighting her back and that super chic hairdo.
View this post on Instagram
I had the incredible honour of Launching the incredible collection Garden Of Kings from @chopard . It promotes sustainable luxury and is made of precious materials from nature. What a moving story behind everyone of the #chopardparfums from this collection. ☀️ custom @ashistudio
White-on-white
White has become Sonam’s go-to shade of late and this particular ensemble affirms it. Known for her experimental sartorial picks, Sonam is also popular for her blending unimaginable elements together. She donned this not-so-basic sari in a pristine hue and paired it with the most interesting blouse. Have to hand it to her for the choice of jewellery and makeup.
View this post on Instagram
Sari: Custom @mmalhotraworld Jewels: @bulgari Bag: @rubeusmilano Shoes: @manoloblahnikhq Makeup: @artinayar Hair: @alpakhimani Style @rheakapoor Styling Team: @spacemuffin27 @manishamelwani @sanyakapoor @aleeyasheikh @Bulgari #highjewellery #Jannah #FromRomeToAbuDhabi 📸 @thehouseofpixels
One with the dress
The star has single-handedly put up-and-coming homegrown labels on B-Town’s style radar. It's hard to ignore this perfect knot-up blouse with dolman sleeves paired with a frock-like skirt. What adds to the charm of this frame is the sun-kissed sanction on this in-tone olive colour.
