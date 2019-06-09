Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 7 Times the Actress Pulled the Style With Grace

Sonam Kapoor is know for her bold fashion looks. Here are seven slaying looks of the 'Diva':

June 9, 2019
It’s Sonam Kapoor’s 34th birthday on Sunday, June 9, and the diva is all set to ring in her birthday with style. The actress, who is happily married to Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja, continues to steal the show with her looks.

Be it any style – traditional or contemporary, plain or boho - Sonam slays and flaunts it like a pro. The actress has set major fashion goals for many, with her style statement. Here’s a look at some of her Instagram posts where the Bollywood fashionista proved to be a fashion queen in true sense.

Simple yet elegant

Recently, the actress put on a floral suit gifted to her by mother-in-law Priya Ahuja. With no makeup on, the actress looked a girl next-door in her Eid outfit.

The Bollywood Diva

In a Celia Kritharioti designed outfit, the actress looked refreshing as she attended Hello India award ceremony. The pink and neon coloured strap dress made Sonam looked resplendent.

The Drama

If you wonder how can someone look so gorgeous in black, Sonam K Ahuja is right there as your answer. In a black sari with balloon sleeves and a net headgear, the actress added the extra oomph factor with red bold lipstick.

Floral love

Even a simple white sari with pink flowers can look drop-dead amazing if it’s worn by Sonam Kapoor. For a promotional event for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, the Padman actress sported a floral print easy breezy pink outfit,designed by Picchika, Urvashi Sethi.

The ‘GIRL BOSS’ Vibes

The vintage look carried by Sonam Ahuja at the Mumbai film festival gave us some major Girl-Boss vibes. The actress looked ephemeral in the sky blue shirt and a brown suit, combined with wavy hair and large earring loops.

The Straight Out of a Painting Look

No matter what the occasion is, Sonam is sure to turn the heads with her fashion. When she donned the golden outfit designed by Good Earth India couture, she looked like a goddess. She completed the look with big earrings, a necklace and a bracelet designed by Sunita Kapoor.

The Victorian-age diva

In a white dress, paired with gloves and open sleeves, Sonam won the hearts in her Victorian-era look, which she donned for a summer wedding. The actress combined it with bow-shaped headgear and her prettiest smile.

