Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Some Lesser Known Facts About the Actor

Sonu Sood celebrates his 47th birthday on July 30. The actor who hails from Punjab is known for his works in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Punjabi language films. Sonu predominantly plays the role of villain or antagonist in films.

Sonu received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor – Telugu for his work in Arundhati in 2009. In 2010, he garnered the IIFA Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role for Dabangg (2010). Sonu has also proved his mettle as an actor by starring in films of varied genres like Yuva (2004), Athadu (2005), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Dookudu (2011), Shootout at Wadala (2013), Happy New Year (2014), Kung Fu Yoga (2017) and Simmba (2018).

Sonu also runs a production house which is named after his father, Shakti Sagar Productions. In the year 2020, Sonu showed his humanitarian side by helping thousands of stranded migrants reach their homes during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion of Sonu’s birthday, let’s look at few lesser-known facts about the actor:

-- Sonu’s father Shakti Sagar Sood had a cloth showroom in Moga called Bombay Cloth House and his mother Saroj Sood was a professor. Sonu’s elder sister, Monika is a scientist.

-- Sonu went to study engineering in electronics from Yeshwantro Chavan college of Engineering in Nagpur.

-- Post his graduation, Sonu pursued a career in modeling and went through tough struggling days in the initial years in Mumbai. He lived in a flat with 5-6 people at the time.

-- He faced difficulties in bagging projects being an outsider. However, he made a decent debut in Bollywood in 2001 with the film Shaheed-e-Azam where he characterized the role of Bhagat Singh.

-- Sonu got married to Sonali at the young age of 23. The couple has two sons Ayanna Sood and Eshan Sood.

-- Sonu made his Chinese debut with the film Xuanzang, 2016.

-- He along with Indian actresses Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur featured in Jackie Chan’s film Kung Fu Yoga in 2017.