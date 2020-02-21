Happy Birthday Sophie Turner: 5 Best Instagram Posts of the Game of Thrones Star

Actress Sophie Turner celebrates her birthday on February 21. The gorgeous diva, who turned 24 today, is best known for portraying Sansa Stark in the popular fantasy series, Game of Thrones. She has also been part of the films X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. She has also appeared in two of Jonas Brothers' music video, Sucker and What a Man Gotta Do.

Sophie Turner married American singer Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers in a ceremony in Las Vegas in May last year. They later had an official wedding on July 4.

Sophie, who is quite popular as a fashion icon, often treats fans with pictures and videos from various facets of her life on social media platforms. On her birthday, here’s looking at some of her best Instagram posts.

Born sassy

In this picture, she looks gorgeous sporting dark eyes with highlighted cheekbones. She completed her look with side-parted hair and huge danglers.

Awkward

Here Sophie Turner can be seen posing with her GoT co-star Jack Gleeson, her sworn-enemy in the TV series, while husband Joe seems a bit annoyed. The actress is wearing a LBD (little black dress) with white polka dots.

Man and wife

This photograph is from May last year when Sophie said "I do" to Joe Jonas. Captioned "Mr and Mrs Jonas", the picture captured the blissfully happy couple just after the wedding ceremony.

Pet lover

In the image Sophie can be seen playing with her pet dog. The actor captioned the image, "Me n my son." Sophie is known to be quite fond of animals. She became extremely attached to a dog on the sets of GOT called Zunni. The Northern Inuit Dog played the role of Sansa Stark's direwolf in the show.

Forever and always

This pic shows how comfortable the Joe and Sophie are around each other. Sophie looks lost in love as Joe plants a kiss on her forehead.

