Happy Birthday Sophie Turner: 5 Times Game of Thrones Actor Flaunted Indian Outfits Like A 'Desi' Girl

Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones turns 23! It goes unsaid that the Lady of Winterfell has got all eyes on her each time she steps out or should we just call her a head turner.You can expect Sophie Turner to make an appearance in her furry brown coat with her hair tied up on the streets of New York city during the day and then spot her sporting the most alluring gown at the red carpet the same night.If you have witnessed pictures of Sophie rocking the chic lehenga at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding, you would know that she is quite experimental with her looks.Since she is engaged to Nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas, she was among the close family friends present at the wedding ceremonies of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.Amidst all the dancing and singing, Sophie Turner was spotted in a yellow and red Manish Malhotra salwar kameez, green sequinned gota patti lehenga choli by Anita Dongre, pastel peach lehenga choli by Sabyasachi, a red lehenga from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Rechi collection.No only did she blend in with traditional outfits, she accessorised every lehenga with an elegant neckpiece, a maang teeka on her forehead and pair of matching pair of joothis. She definitely pulled off the attires in the most graceful manner leaving all her fans in awe.On her 23rd birthday, we have rounded up the most stylish moments of Sophie Turner in Indian outfits just like a true Desi Girl and Priyanka Chopra would agree.