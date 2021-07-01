Happy Birthday Sudesh Bhosle: Watch, 5 Memorable Tracks by the Singer

Renowned singer Sudesh Bhosle turns a year older on July 1. The popular playback singer primarily sings for Bollywood films and is known for his mimicry of actor Amitabh Bachchan. Having sung for the megastar in many films, Sudesh says he was proud to be “the voice of Amitabh Bachchan". Sudesh also did mimicry initially to become a professional dubbing artist for many popular artists like Sanjeev Kumar and Anil Kapoor.

He can also mimic Ashok Kumar, Vinod Khanna and Sunil Dutt. Sudesh was awarded the Mother Teresa Millennium Award in 2005 for his contribution to music. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s look at some of his career-best tracks:

Jumma Chumma De De (Hum)

Easily one of the most famous songs in Sudesh’s discography, the song is one of Amitabh Bachchan’s most recognisable. The track also featured Kimi Katkar whose vocals were rendered by Kavita Krishnamurthy. The peppy-dance number continues to be enjoyed by millions, years after its release. Both the lyrics and the hooksteps found a cult following in India and overseas.

Say Shava Shava (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

This song is popularly played at many gatherings in the country and gets people dancing. It is majorly filmed on Amitabh Bachchan and his onscreen son Shah Rukh Khan. In addition to Sudesh, the vocals are lent by Amitabh, Aadesh Shrivastava, Udit Narayan, Sunidhi Chauhan and Alka Yagnik.

Bade Miyan To Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan Subhan Allah (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan)

This fun track had a spirited duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda matching steps. Sudesh, Poonam Bhatia, Rakesh Pandit and Udit Narayan took up the singing duties on the music composed by Viju Shah. Sameer gave the lyrics to the number. The song’s appeal has easily survived well beyond the film’s lifespan.

Sona Sona (Major Saab)

This song needs no introduction. Once again Sudesh lent his powerful voice to Amitabh Bachchan’s dancing vibe and hence the track was a hit. Aadesh Shrivastav composed the music with lyrics penned by Anand Raj Anand and Dev Kohli. In addition to Sudesh, Sonu Nigam and Jaspinder Narula also co-sang in the track. The songs of the rest of the soundtrack album of the film including Akeli Na Bazaar jaya karo and Pyaar Kiya toh Nibhana gained decent popularity.

O Lal Dupatte Wali (Aankhen)

Govinda and Chunky Pandey danced their way to win over the hearts of their eye candies in this number. Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu with Sudesh sang the lyrics by Indeevar. Bappi Lahiri composed the music for this cheeky and fun dance song that continues to be popular among Bollywood buffs.

