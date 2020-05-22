Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Happy Birthday Suhana Khan: 5 Pics That Prove She's a True Diva

On Friday, Suhana Khan turns 20. Here's looking at her five glamorous pictures on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 22, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
Happy Birthday Suhana Khan: 5 Pics That Prove She's a True Diva
Suhana Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana turns a year older today. The much-loved star kid is pursuing her studies at a university in New York.

As soon as the clock struck midnight, Suhana’s well-wishers and friends started pouring in love to make her day special.

One of the first wishes came from Suhana’s BFF and actress Ananya Pandey.

Suhana made her acting debut with a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. The project was directed by Theodore Gimeno. Suhana, who made her Instagram account public earlier in the year, keeps sharing glimpses of her life.

On the occasion of Suhana’s birthday, we take a look at 5 of her most stunning Instagram pictures

Sunshine

The 20-year-old looks stunning in the sun-kissed selfies. Suhana can be seen wearing a dark blue outfit as she flaunts her side profile in the pictures. In the caption of her much-liked post, she has put a yawn emoji.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Classy

In the snap, the birthday girl is posing against a green coloured door. The photo has been clicked at Via dei Condotti in Rome, Italy. In the candid snap, one can see her wearing white coloured noodle strap crop top which she has teamed up with a pink and white patterned lower.

Siblings love

This picture is from the vacation diaries of Khans. The snap features the sibling trio - Aaryan, Suhana and AbRam as they enjoy a boat ride.

View this post on Instagram

Three’s a crowd

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

The beauty in black

Looking absolutely regal in her black coloured ethnic wear, Suhana can be seen posing against a backdrop of yellow coloured fairy lights. “Make me laugh and take me dancing,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Make me laugh and take me dancing

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Yellow is the colour

In the picture, Suhana is wearing a yellow colour short dress which has ‘TAXI’ written on it. The snap was clicked during her trip to California, US. Giving a quirky caption to her post, Suhana wrote, “You talkin to me??? (Pls get it lol)”.

View this post on Instagram

You talkin to me??? (Pls get it lol)

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

