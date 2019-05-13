Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: 10 Times the Style Diva Set Temperature Soaring

On Sunny Leone's birthday, scroll down to witness the diva's style statements that will set fashion goals for you.

May 13, 2019
Sunny Leone aka Karenjit Kaur turns 38 and fans just can't keep calm. The Baby Doll of Bollywood is hands down the most stylish diva. Be it a metallic silver monokini or thigh-high slit dress, she gets her hands on trends that are not just stylish but risqué, too.

Known for her ultra-chic sartorial choices, Sunny can make heads turn even while she steps out of her gym in a simple t-shirt and tracks giving her fans major fitness goals.

Be it flaunting playful jumpsuits or gorgeous dresses, her edgy fashion sense can give any star a run for their money.

On the acting front, Sunny will next be seen in the Tamil-language historical period drama and war film Veeramadevi directed by Vadivudaiyan. The film marks Sunny's Tamil debut as the eponymous character.

From the red carpet to casual airport spotting, here’s a roundup of Sunny Leone's most fashionable looks spotted recently.




















