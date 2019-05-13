English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: 10 Times the Style Diva Set Temperature Soaring
On Sunny Leone's birthday, scroll down to witness the diva's style statements that will set fashion goals for you.
On Sunny Leone's birthday, scroll down to witness the diva's style statements that will set fashion goals for you.
Loading...
Sunny Leone aka Karenjit Kaur turns 38 and fans just can't keep calm. The Baby Doll of Bollywood is hands down the most stylish diva. Be it a metallic silver monokini or thigh-high slit dress, she gets her hands on trends that are not just stylish but risqué, too.
Known for her ultra-chic sartorial choices, Sunny can make heads turn even while she steps out of her gym in a simple t-shirt and tracks giving her fans major fitness goals.
Be it flaunting playful jumpsuits or gorgeous dresses, her edgy fashion sense can give any star a run for their money.
On the acting front, Sunny will next be seen in the Tamil-language historical period drama and war film Veeramadevi directed by Vadivudaiyan. The film marks Sunny's Tamil debut as the eponymous character.
From the red carpet to casual airport spotting, here’s a roundup of Sunny Leone's most fashionable looks spotted recently.
Known for her ultra-chic sartorial choices, Sunny can make heads turn even while she steps out of her gym in a simple t-shirt and tracks giving her fans major fitness goals.
Be it flaunting playful jumpsuits or gorgeous dresses, her edgy fashion sense can give any star a run for their money.
On the acting front, Sunny will next be seen in the Tamil-language historical period drama and war film Veeramadevi directed by Vadivudaiyan. The film marks Sunny's Tamil debut as the eponymous character.
From the red carpet to casual airport spotting, here’s a roundup of Sunny Leone's most fashionable looks spotted recently.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Louis Vuitton Envisions a Luxurious Future Where Your Handbag Will Have Foldable Displays
- Kannada Actor Darshan Brings Home a Brand-New Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3 Crore
- Rohit Shetty on Merging the Universe of His Cop Films: It was a Big Risk, I was Scared and Nervous
- Hero Xpulse 200, 200T First Ride Review: Return of the Impulse?
- IPL 2019 | Awareness Makes Rohit & Dhoni Great Captains: Tendulkar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results