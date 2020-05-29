Happy Birthday Surbhi Jyoti: 5 Stunning Looks the Actress Rocked

Surbhi Jyoti celebrates her 31st birthday on May 29. The actress is best known for the portrayal of Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. The Jalandhar-born actress was a radio jockey before she took up acting as a career. Surbhi has also featured in a few Punjabi films and television series. She stepped into digital space with the 2017 web series Tanhaiyan.

On her special day, here is a look at her life through social media:

Pretty simple

Surbhi channels her inner Zoya for fans in this image. Looking lovely in a pastel outfit, she sends out best wishes on Eid with a beautiful smile. Not to miss that tiny nose ring!

Affair with the sun

Sun-kissed? Check. Pout? Check. Wavy tresses? Check. What can possibly go wrong with this gorgeous selfie?

Saree glam

There is hardly a woman who doesn’t look good in a saree. Surbhi adds an extra oomph to her six-yard look with chunky jewels and that signature ray-ban glasses.

Punjabi vibes

A Punjabi is a Punjabi everywhere. A true Punjabi at heart, Surbhi is seen dancing her heart out on the festival of Lohri. Take note of that Kurti Patiala suit teamed up in that beautiful orange shade.

Boss Lady

Rocking the pantsuit is no child’s play. Surbhi rocks this all-white ensemble and how. To top it all, she strikes a pose like she means it.

