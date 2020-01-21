Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Sushant Singh Rajput: 5 Pics of the Actor That Wowed Us All

Sushant Singh Rajput has turned 34 on Tuesday. Here are some candid pics of the handsome Bollywood actor.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 10:02 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput – BMW K1300R.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is celebrating his 34th birthday on January 21. Known for his acting skills and carefully structured roles, the actor made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. He had started his acting career with the famous daily soap Pavitra Rishta opposite TV actress Ankita Lokhande.

Since then, the Shuddh Desi Romance actor has come a long way and has made his own unique identity. Sushant, who has a whopping 9.7 million fans on Instagram, often treat fans with his pictures that lit the smartphone screens on fire.

On the occasion of his birthday, here are the 5 pictures of the actor that wowed us all:

Cuteness Overloaded

In this series of oh so adorable pictures, the actor is holding a little baby and is all happy and mushy. The picture drips with cuteness all over!

Play-time!

Sushant is all cosy with three endearing puppies in this snap. The actor is flaunting his body in this shirtless avatar and looks like a total snacc.

Monochromatic Magic

In this black and white close-up picture, the PK star looks sharp and handsome.

Sunshine on my mind

The Chhichhore actor is looking winsome in this close-up photograph. Sushant is wearing a white t-shirt along with a rudraksha pearl rosary.

Smart as always

Sushant looks effortlessly handsome in this monochrome picture. The actor posted this picture with a caption and it reads, "And now when I think of it perhaps i must always be right about it after all i was always slightly older than what i always wanted to be and just a tad younger than what I already and always was."

