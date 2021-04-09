Happy Birthday Swara Bhaskar: 5 Best Movies of the Actress

The beautiful actress has successfully carved a niche for herself in Hindi movies by virtue of her moving, heartfelt, performances. As the talented actress turns 33 today, let’s take a look at her best movies.

Swara won Screen Awards for Best Actress for her heart-warming portrayal of the character Chanda, a single mother. Produced by Aanand L Rai, this movie is Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s directorial venture that brings out an authentic, earnest, moving performance from Swara. The movie also features Ratna Pathak Shah and revolves around the theme of a person’s right to dream regardless of social status.Directed by Avinash Das, this is a gripping movie dealing with a sensitive subject that has Swara deliver a terrific, sublime act. Her acting prowess helps this movie’s statement about feminism and women empowerment connect with the audience.Anaarkali ‘Swara’s moment of triumph in the climactic scene is the high point of the movie, and Swara steals our hearts with her charming performance. She showcases both vulnerability and boldness in the movie equally with ease; alongside seasoned actors like Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi.Swara, very credibly essays the role of childhood best friend Bindiya who has harboured romantic feelings for Dhanush’s character Kundan in this romantic drama movie. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie was set in Varanasi, featuring an ensemble cast of Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Zeeshan Ayyub.This was the first movie which revolved around the bond ofgirl buddies. Produced by Rhea Kapoor, this buddy comedy movie starred Kareena, Sonam, Swara, Shikha Talsania, Neena Gupta. Swaraonce again steals the show through her brilliant performance as the fiery, liberated Sakshi who moves out of her husband’s place.In this romantic comedy-drama directed by Aanand L. Rai, Swara Bhaskar plays the role of Tanu’s (played by Kangana) best friend, Payal Jassi Gill. What is unique about her character is that it is a deviation from the typical heroine’s friend roles. She was fabulous in the movie. Her character spoke with an accent that had ‘Purabiya-lehzaa’, and did not mince her words for the best friend.

