Happy Birthday Tabu: 5 Memorable Roles of the Actress

It may be hard to believe but Tabu — the evergreen actress — turns a year older today. One of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry, Tabu has done a variety of roles in her almost 40-year-long career. For her contribution towards the arts, Tabu was awarded the fourth highest civilian honour, Padma Shri. She has also received the National Film Award twice.

She is not seen frequently on the silver screen but whenever she is doing a role, Tabu gets inside the skin of the character and her portrayal of the characters appeals to the audience.

On her birthday, let us take a look at some of the latest roles played by Tabu which were memorable:

• Saeeda Bai

Tabu’s portrayal of a courtesan in the latest BBC One drama A Suitable Boy is earning her praises from the critics. Her first scene where Saeeda enters in a gathering of elite Indians, brimming with poise establishes how Tabu acts with her body language. Played perfectly by Tabu, the courtesan is shown willing to take risks but also hold back when the situation demands. Directed by Mira Nair, this is the first and only television series done by Tabu.

• Anaya

The role was a little unusual for Tabu as she played the mother of a 21-year-old daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman. She plays the role of a hippie in this film which some critics have found refreshing. Tabu challenged her range of playing unconventional characters with this film. Released in January 2020, the movie saw Tabu with Saif Ali Khan on screen after a long time.

• Simi

She appeared in a wicked role in the 2018 film Andhadhun directed by Sriram Raghavan. Tabu played the role of a wife indulging in adultery. She convincingly played the evil character who is willing to murder and cheat for her interest. Although it was different from her usual roles, critics praised her performance.

• Manju

She portrayed the role of ex-wife of Ajay Devgn in the 2019 film De De Pyaar De. Tabu’s portrayal of a woman who has separated from her husband long ago and dominates their equation was liked by the movie critics. Her chemistry with Ajay Devgn was also appreciated.

• Begum Hazrat Jaan Mahal

Tabu played this character in the 2016 movie Fitoor which was based on Charles Dicken’s novel Great Expectations. Although the movie did not do well at the box office, Tabu’s performance was appreciated by the film critics. Her role was inspired by Miss Havisham in Dickens’ novel. She played the role of a mother of the character Firdous (played by Katrina Kaif).