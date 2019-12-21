Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: 5 Pictures that Prove She Rules Social Media

Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating her birthday on Saturday. The actress who has acted in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films made her debut in 2005 when she was mere 15. She debuted in 2005 with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. She made her debut in Tamil cinema with Sri in the same year.

Tamannaah is known essaying a warrior princess in S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

In 2016, the actress became the brand ambassador of the Government of India's campaign Beti Bachao, Beto Padhao.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps posting pictures for her fans and followers.

On Tamannaah Bhatia's birthday, here are 5 of her most stunning photos:

In pink saree: Tamannaah looked stunning in the picture where she is seen wearing pink saree with a golden design running through it. The actress looked stunning with her hair neatly tied and gajra on it. Tamannaah is seen wearing elbow-length plain blouse. She is seen wearing a heavy neckpiece and jhumkas.

Elegant in red: Tamannaah looked elegant in red salwar kameez that she wore with a heavy dupatta. The actress in the picture has neatly parted her hair and wore a matching bindi on her forehead. For jewellery, Tamannaah is seen wearing heavy jhumkas.

Bright in yellow: Tamannaah looked mesmerizing in a yellow coloured Indo-western dress that she wore for the promotions of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The picture shows the actress wearing a long dress with collar. She wore a matching blazer on the dress. For jewellery, the actress is seen wearing danglers.

Pretty as a doll: Tamannaah looked stunning in a light pink coloured sleeveless gown. The actress looked no less than a doll in the picture with her hair neatly tied into a bun. The gown that Tamannaah wore has a unique design on neck. She wore a green nail paint to complete her look.

In a leather dress: Tamannaah looked amazing in a maroon leather dress that sported a zip on its left side. The actress kept her hair open for the photo. She wore a pair of matching stilettos to complete her look.

