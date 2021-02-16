Happy Birthday The Weeknd: Here's a Playlist of His Hit Songs

Abel Tesfaye who goes by the stage name The Weeknd recently delivered a terrific performance at the Super Bowl.With a series of prestigious awards, besides two Guinness World Records adorning his illustrious career, this Canadian singer, songwriter, record producer has been an immensely popular star.

Gifted with a natural singing voice, the star was inspired and shaped by Ethiopian music.This 3 times Grammy winner took the singing world by storm as he broke industry norms and emerged as a trailblazer.Be it his versatility, or eccentric presentation style, his influence on contemporary music is huge.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 The Weeknd Playlist, on the special occasion of the singing sensation’s birthday:

Blinding lights

No lights are too blinding for the rockstar’s beautiful, vivacious, energetic song ‘Blinding lights’ that has proven to be the best song he has ever made. Music aficionados seemed to be digging this invigorating synth-pop production.

Starboy The album was the result of the fabulous collaboration of this Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd, and Daft Punk, the French electronic music duo.

Can’t feel my face

A gigantic global hit that fetched Abel a historical success, was a synthy, poppy dance-esque track with some of the rhythm and soul of an R&B jam. This funky song marked his entry in the love-is-a-drug pantheon.

Save your tears Yet another exuberant song from the man’s playlist, this song seemed to stem from his breakups with Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.

I feel it coming From the album Starboy, this was another critically acclaimed song exuding bubblegum pop tunes. It was a remarkable throwback to the glorious 1980s.

Heartless This had buoyant sounds with synth and groovy, unapologetic beats, blended perfectly with vocals. It was quite a show stealer.

Earned it (from Fifty Shades of Grey) It’s a rich, rhythmic soundtrack rendered in the RnB style with intermittent light rap.

The Hills One of his most critically acclaimed songs from the album Beauty behind Madness, ‘The Hills’ is profound, intense.

Starting his career anonymously by uploading songs on YouTube, who would have imagined the Canadian artist to become this scintillating rockstar delivering smashing, monumental performances!