Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: 5 Workout Videos of the Actor That Will Inspire You to Hit the Gym

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has made his individual identity in the film industry, giving back to back hits in his action avatar. The Baaghi star is known for his dance skills and fitness regime. Born on March 2, 1990, Tiger made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the action-thriller Heropanti. Apart from his acting skills, Tiger impressed the audience with his dance moves, bringing him in line with some of the best actor-dancers in India. He is also known to have a perfect physique while his social media feed is proof of that.

On his birthday, here’s a look at some of his inspiring workout videos:

Flipping like a pro

Some exercises might take us years to learn, but Tiger is already a pro in many of them. This effortlessly flipping video of the actor says it all.

Intense workout for the day

Be it his movies or real life, Tiger includes a lot of action everywhere. This workout video of the actor, while preparing for a movie, is proof to all the hard work he puts in to for his character.

Strengthening the muscles

A few people love to spend their time at gyms, and Tiger Shroff is definitely a part of that list. This video gives you a glimpse of his strong shoulders and biceps.

Kick and Flip

On the occasion of martial artist and actor Scott Adkins’ birthday, Tiger posted a video and wrote “Happy birthday scott! This ones for you, or rather inspired from you!”

Back flipping

Tiger taking a back flip into the sea is truly fitness goals.

