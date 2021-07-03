Happy Birthday Tigmanshu Dhulia: Top 5 Performances of the Multi-talented Artist

Tigmanshu Dhulia made his Bollywood debut in 1996 with the love movie, Tere Mere Sapne. He began his cinematic career as a casting director and has directed numerous award-winning films. He is well known for playing Ramadhir Singh in Anurag Kashyap’s crime thriller Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012 but he is an all-rounder; writing, directing and acting in multiple award-winning movies and shows in the industry. Talent like Dhulia’s is difficult to find.

On the special occasion of his birthday let us look at his top 5 works:

Haasil (2003)

Tigmanshu Dhulia wrote and directed the 2003 film Haasil. The film was shot in Uttar Pradesh and has since achieved cult status. The film garnered excellent critical reviews and was praised for its setting and plot. The plot centres around the political environment at colleges and universities. Jimmy Sheirgill, Irrfan Khan, Ashutosh Rana, and Hrishita Bhatt star in this gripping tale.

Sahib, Biwi Aur Gangster (2011)

Sahib, Biwi Aur Gangster starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahi Gill, and Randeep Hooda is a must-watch for Dhulia fans. The film, which was based on a royal family from Uttar Pradesh, was a box-office success. It was lauded for its gloomy plot and characters that kept the viewer interested. The picture was met with critical praise and is still remembered by audiences. Rahul Mittra directed the film.

Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

Another movie directed by Dhulia, Paan Singh Tomar is a Hindi biographical drama film released in 2012. It is based on the true story of a professional athlete Paan Singh Tomar, who earned a gold medal in the Indian Olympic Games but is later forced to become a bandit due to circumstances beyond his control. At the 60th National Awards in 2012, it won Best Feature Film and Best Actor. The principal part of the film was played by Irrfan Khan. Ronnie Screwvala is the film’s producer.

Raag Desh (2017)

Raag Desh is a historical action drama released in 2017. Tigmasnshu Dhulia co-wrote and directed the film. The movie is based on the experiences of the Indian National Army. It received positive reviews from reviewers and was also shown at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Mrudula Murli, and Vijay Verma starred in it.

6 Suspects (upcoming)

Six Suspects, the official adaptation of author Vikas Swarup’s 2016 book of the same name directed by Dhulia, went into production in late February. Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi are co-starring in the much-awaited web series and seem to be really excited to be working with Dhulia.

