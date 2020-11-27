Happy Birthday Tinaa Dattaa: Here's How Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Wins Social Media with Her Posts

Making her Hindi TV debut with the show Uttaran, TV actress Tinaa Dattaa took no time in convincing the audience about her acting skills. The diva, born in Kolkata, celebrates her birthday on November 27. Interestingly, before making her way to Hindi TV, Tinaa has acted in a number of Bengali TV shows and movies, as child as well as supporting artist.

In Bengali film and TV world, Tinaa has been a part of Aishwarya Rai-starrer Chokher Bali, where she played the role of Manorama. She was also a part of Bollywood movie Parineeta, playing the role of teenage Lalita.

While her acting skills have definitely made us love the actress, Tinaa also knows how to win the social world with her presence on Instagram. The Bigg Boss 5 contestant's handle, Tinzi in Tinseltown, is has 2.4 million followers.

1. White all the way: Wearing a white chikankari kurta with a matching palazzo, Tinaa wins this ethnic look with silver accessories and white juttis. She has taken the minimalist approach, wearing a neckpiece, along with some rings, while her red lipstick and bold attitude sets the mood in the picture.

2. Shimmering in golden: While ethnic is Tinaa’s go-to approach, she knows how to rock western outfits without an inch of effort. Wearing a sequin golden short dress, with feathered arms, the actress goes for a high-bun and complimentary make-up to complete her look.

3. Red is the new black: Tinaa loves red, and it’s not us who are saying it. The actress shared a picture, wearing an off-white saree with red flowers, red blouse and a beautiful neckpiece. She captions it, “Red is love, Red is passion, Red is Hot, Red is Fire, Red is Compassion, Red is Me!”

4. The girl next door: This goofy look of Tinaa is definitely what makes her our everyday person. Wearing a night dress, with long waves and a hairband, Tinaa puts in all the drama in this picture.

5. Swag rules: Going a little out of comfort zone to sport something funky is not a risk for Tinaa, as she can beautifully carry the swag and style. Have a look at this shirt with netted shoulder-line and neon puffs.

Here's wishing the pretty and petite actress a very happy birthday.