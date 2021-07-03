Happy Birthday, Tom Cruise: 5 Action Movies worth Watching as we wait for Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise is probably the world’s biggest movie star of this century, with a film career spanning over four decades. Cruise is linked to so many famous film scenes — the dance in “Risky Business," the “need for speed" shout in “Top Gun," and “Show me the money!" in “Jerry Maguire," to name a few — that it appears he’s been a movie star forever.

He got two Academy Award nominations for Best Actor in “Born on the Fourth of July" (1989) and “Jerry Maguire" (1996), as well as one for Best Supporting Actor in “Magnolia" (1999). These are the three performances that earned him Golden Globe nominations. His remaining four Foreign Press nominations were for “Risky Business" (1983), “A Few Good Men" (1992), “The Last Samurai" (2003), and “Tropic Thunder" (2008).

So, without further ado, let us raise our glasses to Tom on his birthday and look at the top 5 movies starring Tom Cruise:

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE SERIES

The cinematic version of the 1960s TV spy series has generated six sequels, with the seventh and eighth instalments reportedly slated for 2022 and 2023. In the first movie, Cruise plays Ethan Hunt, who is forced to take over as commander of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) when the squad is betrayed from inside. The popularity of the picture spurred the creation of the series, which has drawn directors such as John Woo, J.J. Abrams, Brad Bird, and Christopher McQuarrie.

RISKY BUSINESS (1983)

The one who got it all began. Cruise’s breakout role was as high schooler Joel Goodson, who aspires to attend Princeton University, but when his parents go on a trip, Joel’s good-boy persona soon deteriorates, linking him with hooker Lana (Rebecca DeMornay) and her pimp Guido (Joe Pantoliano).

JERRY MAGUIRE (1996)

Cruise garnering his 2nd Golden Globe Award for Best Actor and nominations from the Academy and the Screen Actors Guild. Everything within “Jerry Maguire” comes together with greatness, largely thanks to Cameron Crowe. The romantic relationship with newbie Renée Zellweger is humorous and gratifying, his “Show me the money!” sequences with an over-exuberant Rod Tidwell and the clever take on the biz of sports agentry.

TOP GUN (1986)

As Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, Cruise leads a squad of close-knit naval aviators onboard the USS Enterprise in one of his most memorable roles. When their superiors don’t like their reckless flying style, Maverick and his sidekick Nick “Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) are ordered to the Top Gun school for remedial instruction. “Top Gun” is one of the most iconic films of the 1980s.

BORN ON THE FOURTH OF JULY (1989)

In Oliver Stone’s renowned film based on Kovic’s biography, Cruise got some of the finest accolades of his life for his portrayal as crippled Vietnam veteran Ron Kovic. Cruise won his first Golden Globe Award and received his first Oscar nomination for his depiction of the campaigner who was confined to a wheelchair due to combat injuries.

