Happy Birthday Toshi Sabri: Playlist of His Best Songs

Singer Toshi Sabri turns a year older on July 4. He entered the entertainment industry after being a part of singing reality shows like STAR Voice of India, Ustaadon Ka Ustaad and Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star. Toshi is also a music composer and is credited as the man behind some memorable songs. The talented musician who hails from Jaipur has been married to Amna Ali since 2014. He gained popularity in the Bollywood after his number Maahi from the movie Raaz 2 resonated very well with the audiences.

On the occasion of his birthday today, here is a look at some of the hit songs that he has voiced:

Maahi

Toshi, along with his brother Sharib Sabri, composed this track for Mohit Suri’s Raaz 2. The song features Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut. The soulful number had made the birthday boy a sensation among the youth.

Jaage Hain Baad Muddat Ke

The song penned by Vibha Singh was part of a multi-starrer movie, Summer 2007. The cast of the film included Sikandar Kher, Arjan Bajwa and Gul Panag. Sharib also contributed to the number as a co-singer.

Khallas

The high on energy song written by Manoj Yadav has been sung and composed by Toshi and Sharib. It was part of Ram Gopal Varma’s Veerappan starring Lisa Ray, Sandeep Bharadwaj, Sachiin J Joshi, and Usha Jadhav.

Sainya Ve

The track filmed on Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mugdha Godse was a part of the movie Jail. Toshi not only sang the number but was also the lyricist and the music director of the song, along with his brother Sharib.

Kanha

The birthday boy has co-sung the soulful thumri with Rekha Bhardwaj, Shabab Sabri and Sharib. Legendary lyricist Gulzar had penned the lyrics of this track, while music director duo Sajid-Wajid composed it.

Qubool

Toshi has featured, sung and composed Qubool. Arjan Bajwa, Tia Bajpai, and Manoj Bajpayee are also part of the number in the 2011 thriller-drama movie, Lanka. It was bankrolled by Vikram Bhatt.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here