Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: 5 Songs of the Actress That Will Make You Groove

A ruling name of the Tamil and Telugu cinema, actress Trisha Krishnan is celebrating her birthday today. Born on May 4, 1983, the actress bagged movie projects after winning the Miss Madras contest in 1999.

She played a supporting role in Jodi, a Tamil movie. However, her first lead project was in 2002 for the movie Mounam Pesiyadhe. Some of her other noticeable and award-winning works include the Varsham, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana and Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule.

Trisha marked her Bollywood debut with the 2010 movie Khatta Meetha opposite Akshay Kumar.

On her birthday, here is a look at some of the famous unmissable songs from her movies:

1. Sajde Kiye Hain: This romantic song from her Bollywood movie Khatta Meetha went on to become a hit. The song, sung by KK and Sunidhi Chouhan, talks about the many efforts that one puts for a relationship, and their devotion towards it.

2. Kaathalae Kaathalae: This song from the 2018 Tamil movie '96 stars Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the song. The romantic number is sung by Kalyani Menon, Chinmayi Sripaada and Govind Vasantha.

3. Appadi Podu: Filmed for one of her early Tamil movies, Ghilli, the song Appadi Podu became an instant party number, all across India. The cool dance moves of Trisha and Vijay.

4. Hosanna: A R Rehman has crafted this song with his special magic. The song, from the Tamil movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, is the inspiration behind Hosanna from Ek Deewana Tha, which is a Hindi remake of the Tamil flick.

5. Mazhai Vara Pogudhae: This song from the movie Yennai Arindhaal, starring Trisha and Ajith, is sung by Karthik & Emcee Jesz. It depicts the love journey of two people.

