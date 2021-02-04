Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: Here are Her Best Movie Roles

That Urmila is a fantastic, powerhouse performer has been established time and again by this phenomenal talent.

Be it by virtue of her energetic dance moves, oozing oomph or terrific acting chops, Urmila had reigned the Hindi film industry with aplomb for over two decades since ‘Masoom' days.

The gorgeous, svelte actress has hardly left any stones unturned when it came to exploring various genres, experimenting with looks, essaying challenging roles. Urmila’s X factor was that she brought in a rare exuberance, innocence, freshness blended with vivacity.Her boldness, fine acting, ability to carry myriad outfits with absolute grace and confidence created a beautiful, unique synergy in every film she starred.

As the versatile, stunning actress turns 47, we present to you some of her most cherished, the best film looks:

China Gate

Who can forget the sassy, impressive, heavily adorned Urmila’s look in the chartbuster song ‘Chamma Chamma’ from China Gate! In a heavily embellished, dark brown-black lehenga-choli, Urmila aced the co-ord with ease, looking magnificent.Delivering a power-packed, groovy number, this look went on to become an iconic, timeless one to be recreated later on by Elli AvrRam.

Bhoot

Short walnut brown hair, no-make laden, dewy skin, slight wavy fringe covering the forehead, white clothes- completed Urmila’s yet another unforgettable look from the Ram Gopal Verma movie ‘Bhoot’. Capturing the horror, the pathos, the helplessness, Urmila delivered a mind-blowing performance in this movie as well.

Rangeela

Portraying vulnerability and sensuality at the same time, Urmila delivered a credible performance looking every bit stunning. Her jaw-droppingly gorgeous looks as ‘Mili' in Rangeela are nothing short of awe-inspiring and ethereal. Her look wearing tangerine skater dress or the iconic printed dress on white base, donning cute caps, oversized shirts, jeans remain etched in our memories.

Mast

Essaying the role of an actor, Urmila rocked the costumes ranging from grand, glamorous to simple ones with an effortless charm. Her look from this film went on to become a craze among the youngsters of the 90s once again, after her Rangeela fame.

Pinjar

Donning the simple salwar kameez attire with a black ‘dhaga’ around her neck, and a nose-ring imparting an earthy, rural touch, Urmila’s Pinjar character look distinctly stands out. The national award film based on Amrita Pritam’s book is a must-watch.