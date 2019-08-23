Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor: These Pictures Prove the Befikre Attitude of the Actress
Besides her films like Shuddh Desi Romance and Befikre, Vaani Kapoor is also known for her beauty and style, which she confidently flaunts on Instagram.
Vaani Kapoor. (Image: Getty Images)
From a small town girl in Shuddh Desi Romance to an urban woman in Befikre, actress Vaani Kapoor has shown her versatility in terms of talent on the big screen. Born on August 23, 1988, in New Delhi, the actress has come a long way. After getting a bachelor's degree in Tourism studies and working with the Oberoi Hotels & Resorts in Jaipur and ITC Hotel, she went on to try her hand at acting.
Besides her acting skills, Vaani is also known for her beauty and style. On her 31st birthday, here's looking at some of the best Instagram pictures shared by her:
* Fitness at its best
Vaani has one of the best bodies in Bollywood, and fitness trainer Yashmin Karachiwala has a lot to do with it. A few days ago, Vaani reposted a picture in which she can be seen showing off her looks in a sensual way. Her trainer explained that it takes 10 weeks of intense training from pilates to functional to get a body like hers.
View this post on Instagram
Love you @yasminkarachiwala!! For being the best trainer and friend one can ever ask for. Thank you for always pushing me to be the best version of myself. ❤️ #Repost @yasminkarachiwala ・・・ It takes 10 weeks of intense training from Pilates to Functional to get a body like this!! @_vaanikapoor_ on in #WAR Check out snippets of her workout in my stories #VaaniKapoor #CelebrityTrainer #YasminKarachiwala #fitnessgoals #PilatesChangesLives
* Mirror mirror on the wall
This black-and-white picture of Vaani, sitting on a table in front of the huge mirror, oozes so much positivity. All smiles for the picture, Vaani looks perfect with her messy hair.
* The sunshine beauty
Vaani also keeps taking breaks to make trip to picturesque locations. In a picture from one of her trips, Vaani looked all calm and poised as she gives a close-up shot for the camera. Sitting near the pool in a blue bikini, Vaani makes us all envious of her carefree look.
* Greenery all around
The actress, on another trip, shared an all-green picture, filled with greenery all around. The actress can also be seen wearing a green bikini, looking her tropical best.
* The bridal beauty
While the actress looks amazing in contemporary looks, she resembles no less than a princess in this traditional avatar. Posing for a shoot, the actress looks every bit a bride in the picture as she wishes Eid Mubarak to her fans.
