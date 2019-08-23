Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor: These Pictures Prove the Befikre Attitude of the Actress

Besides her films like Shuddh Desi Romance and Befikre, Vaani Kapoor is also known for her beauty and style, which she confidently flaunts on Instagram.

Trending Desk

August 23, 2019
Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor: These Pictures Prove the Befikre Attitude of the Actress
Vaani Kapoor. (Image: Getty Images)
From a small town girl in Shuddh Desi Romance to an urban woman in Befikre, actress Vaani Kapoor has shown her versatility in terms of talent on the big screen. Born on August 23, 1988, in New Delhi, the actress has come a long way. After getting a bachelor's degree in Tourism studies and working with the Oberoi Hotels & Resorts in Jaipur and ITC Hotel, she went on to try her hand at acting.

Besides her acting skills, Vaani is also known for her beauty and style. On her 31st birthday, here's looking at some of the best Instagram pictures shared by her:

* Fitness at its best

Vaani has one of the best bodies in Bollywood, and fitness trainer Yashmin Karachiwala has a lot to do with it. A few days ago, Vaani reposted a picture in which she can be seen showing off her looks in a sensual way. Her trainer explained that it takes 10 weeks of intense training from pilates to functional to get a body like hers.

* Mirror mirror on the wall

This black-and-white picture of Vaani, sitting on a table in front of the huge mirror, oozes so much positivity. All smiles for the picture, Vaani looks perfect with her messy hair.

View this post on Instagram

Childlike glee

A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on

* The sunshine beauty

Vaani also keeps taking breaks to make trip to picturesque locations. In a picture from one of her trips, Vaani looked all calm and poised as she gives a close-up shot for the camera. Sitting near the pool in a blue bikini, Vaani makes us all envious of her carefree look.

View this post on Instagram

Calm is a superpower ‍♀️

A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on

* Greenery all around

The actress, on another trip, shared an all-green picture, filled with greenery all around. The actress can also be seen wearing a green bikini, looking her tropical best.

View this post on Instagram

Tropical state of mind ☀️☘️

A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on

* The bridal beauty

While the actress looks amazing in contemporary looks, she resembles no less than a princess in this traditional avatar. Posing for a shoot, the actress looks every bit a bride in the picture as she wishes Eid Mubarak to her fans.

View this post on Instagram

Eid Mubarak ✨

A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on

