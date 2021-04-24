Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: 5 Songs of the Actor You Must Have in Your Playlist

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan turned 34 on Saturday. Known for his energetic aura and impressive dance moves, Varun made his debut in acting in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year. Since then, the actor has starred in several movies showcasing his versatility. Some of these are Badlapur, October, Sui Dhaga, Badri ki Dulhania, among others. It is no secret that Varun is a great dancer besides being an actor. The actor delivered enchanting dance moves in movies like Street Dancer 3D and ABCD2. Let us take a look at some of the songs picturised on Varun that might make their way into your playlist.

Watch: What Makes Varun Dhawan A Massy Single-Screen Superstar?

The Disco Song (2012)

This dance number from Varun’s debut movie will get you grooving. A remix of the classic song Disco Deewane which was sung by Pakistani pop star Nazia Hassan, the song features voices of Sunidhi Chauhan and Benny Dayal. The music for this song was composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani.

Sun Saathiya (2015)

From the movie ABCD 2, this romantic song features Shradha Kapoor and Varun entrancing the audience with their soulful contemporary style dancing. Sung by Priya Saraiya and Divya Kumar, the song is composed by Sachin – Jigar and written by Priya. Directed by choreographer Remo D’Souza, ABCD 2 is a musical drama that traces the journey of a Mumbai-based dance group who prove their talent at an international dance competition.

First Class (2019)

Watch Varun break into this festive spirit as he takes us back in time to a fictional town of pre-independence era. This song is from the movie Kalank, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

Aa Toh Sahi (2017)

Playing a double role in Judwaa, Varun is seen showing off his cool moves along with his co-stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacquline Fernandez. This zesty song is certainly going to lift your spirits and probably even get you to shake a leg.

Husn Hai Suhana (2020)

In his latest movie Coolie No.1, Varun was seen romancing Sara Ali Khan.

Sung by Chandana Dixit and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, this remix of the 90s song was composed by Anand Milind.

