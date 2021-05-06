Happy Birthday Vindu Dara Singh: Lesser-known Facts About Bigg Boss 3 Winner

Indian film and television actor Vindu Dara Singh is also a producer and entrepreneur. With five decades in the industry, he has worked in many movies and appeared in numerous television shows.

Here are some lesser-known facts about him:

1. Vindu was born on May 6, 1964, to famous wrestler, actor, politician Dara Singh and Surjit Kaur in Mumbai.

2. He graduated from Mithibai College, Mumbai and started his acting career as a child artist in Punjabi film Nanak Dukhiya Sab Sansar in 1970.

3. Later in 1996, he debuted in the Punjabi film industry with the movie Rabb Dian Rakhan which also featured Dara Singh and Farah Naaz alongside him in the movie.

4. Although, he first stepped in Bollywood with 1992 film Deewana Ishq, his first film as a hero was Karan which released in 1996. Later he was seen in dozens of films including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Housefull, Son of Sardaar and more.

5. The actor has a brother, popular film producer Amrik Singh and three sisters – Deepa Singh, Kamal Singh, and Loveleen Singh.

6. Vindu was rumoured to be in a relationship with yesteryear actress Dimple Kapadia’s sister Reem Kapadia.

7. In 1996, he married the famous actress of the 80s-90s, Farah Naaz, who is the elder sister of Tabu. The couple has a son Fateh Randhawa together. Later, both parted ways in 2002.

8. Vindu has also portrayed several mythological characters in shows like Vishnu Purana, Jai Maa Vaishno Devi, Jai Ganesha, famous being Jai Veer Hanuman in which he played the role of Lord Hanuman much like his father.

9. In the year 2005, Vindu tied the knot with a Russian model and entrepreneur, Dina Umarova, with whom he has a daughter Amelia Randhawa.

10. Vindu participated and won the mega reality show Bigg Boss season 3 in the year 2009. Later, he served on the judging panels of several reality shows including Chak Dhoom Dhoom and Power Couple.

11. He even produced a comedy TV show Golmaal: The Play.

12. He voiced the characters of the animated Hollywood flick The Incredible for its Hindi version titled Hum Hain Lajawab (2004).

