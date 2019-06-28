Happy Birthday Vivian Dsena: Here's Why He Deserves the Title of Sexiest Man in Asia

Vivian Dsena, known for his memorable roles like Abhay Raichand in Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani and Rishabh in Madhubala turns 31 today. Having completed a decade in the TV industry, Vivian is loved and praised all around the world. He has an amazing international following and has even won several awards for his splendid performances. Besides this, he is also one of the top five sexiest Asian men.

So, as the Shakti star is all set to celebrate his birthday with his family in Ujjain, we bring to you five pictures of this handsome hunk that will make your heart melt:

Happy New Year post

Vivian Dsena took to Instagram to wish his followers a happy new year. He posted a 2009 throwback picture along with the caption, “This Photo was 2009 Goa. Found it on my old Harddisk. Happy New Year Once again”

When he gave us major fitness goals

In this picture, the actor can be seen working out with ropes. Dressed in mostly black, Vivian is inspiring each one us to hit the gym.

Deep in thoughts

With an intense look on his face, Vivian seems to be staring at the mirror. The half portion of this picture has a blue tint to it whereas the other half is normal with a logo on it.

Coffee fix

Dressed in an orange graphic T-shirt and a black cap, Vivian looks adorable as he stares into the distance. He captioned the picture as, "Be a Good Human Being, For Rest Everything Else, There is God" (sic)

Fly high

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Vivian took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with a kite.

