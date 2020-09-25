Happy Birthday Will Smith: Looking Back at Actor's Special India Connect

Hollywood star Will Smith celebrates his birthday on September 25. The actor has a special affinity for India and its cultural diversity. His visit to the country is often cherished by the actor in various experiences. Will, who has been ticking things off his bucket list for a while, visited India last year to accomplish another dream of his. He also shared several moments from his trip online.

In April 2019, Will shared an episode from the series on Facebook titled Will Smith’s Bucketlist: Bollywood Dancing. He shot a Bollywood dance routine saying it was a dream come true for him.

“Philly to Bel-Air. Hollywood to Bollywood. Watch as Will Smith travels across the world to knock off one more item from his Bucket List - dance in a big budget Bollywood movie,” read the caption.

His dance sequence featured in Karan Johar's film, Student of the Year 2. Will danced to Remo D’souza’s choreography alongside Tiger Shroff, Aditya Seal, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Before the shooting, he also met actor Ranveer Singh with Karan Johar who helped Will get his Bollywood dance moves right. Will expressed his special thanks to them for getting him acquainted with the dance and beats.

Will also roamed around the city in an autorickshaw across the streets of Mumbai during his tour. He attended Ganga Aarti in Haridwar and visited the beautiful Taj Mahal in Agra had shared his experience on social media. He said that the visit to the holy and cultural places had awakened him to a new perspective in life.

This was not the first time Will visited India. In 2017, he was in the country to promote his Netflix film, Bright. He was also part of a conclave in New Delhi after Mumbai.

Will is a popular actor and rapper, known for his works in films like Pursuit of Happiness. He has won the Grammy Awards four times and has been nominated for the Academy Awards.