Happy Birthday Yami Gautam: A Look at Her 5 Best Pictures on Instagram
On Yami Gautam's birthday, here are five of the most gorgeous pictures of the actress from her Instagram feed.
Image: Instagram
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is celebrating her 31st birthday on Thursday. Apart from the Hindi film industry, the Kaabil actress has also appeared in several Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam and Tamil films as well.
In an old interview to IANS, Yami had revealed that she loves the fact that her birthday falls close to the end of the year. "I love the fact that my birthday comes at the end of each year. I love to look back and be grateful for the year gone by and make my plans ahead of what each New Year will have in store for me," she had said.
The actress, who has spent seven years in films, had started her acting career with the TV industry. She then went on to mark her big Bollywood debut in Shoojit Sircar's 2012 film Vicky Donor, which was a big success.
Yami also has an active Instagram account through which she keeps her 10 million followers updated about her life. On her birthday, let's take a look at 5 gorgeous pictures of the actress from her Instagram feed.
1) Mood, indeed
Yami knows how to fix your mid-week blues with a bright picture. She's looking absolutely lovely in the cute yellow gown with a thigh high slit.
2) That '60s look
Yami surely has the confidence to pull of every look with poise and elegance. Her role of Pari in the recently released Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has won a lot of hearts.
3) The blue hue
Her semi-formal look, set against a green background is giving the perfect urban chic vibe. She has completed her look with loose wavy curls and red hot heels, and chose to keep her makeup subtle.
4) Believer
How pretty does Yami look in this picture? On a very positive note, the actress has captioned the picture as,” Always believe something good is about to happen.”
5) That infectious smile
The actress' smile can surely steal a thousand hearts!
