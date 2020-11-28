Happy Birthday Yami Gautam: Some Happy Pictures to Make Your Day Brighter

Yami Gautam stole our hearts away with her beauty with brains avatar in debut Bollywood movie Vicky Donor. The actress, who celebrates her birthday on November 28, is a complete package of fun and intelligence in a single person. Born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, Yami has also starred in TV shows like Chand Ke Paar Chalo and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam.

These days, the diva is busy with the shooting schedule of Bhoot Police in her home state. She has been giving her glimpses of some beautiful places in Dalhousie and McLeodganj. However, more than the scenic beauty, it’s Yami who steals away the frame with her smile and confident looks.

On her birthday, let’s have a look at some of these beautiful avatars of the actress:

Appreciating the beauty of nature and the environment around, Yami shared an all-smiles snap on World Environment Day. Sitting on a rock in a flowing stream, Yami looks vibrant wearing a phiran along high-neck, leggings and shoes.

Yami’s bold avatar in this shimmery dress is here to win your hearts. The actress opts for strip print, with bold make-up and no accessory look in wavy tresses falling off her shoulder.

The actress can beautifully handle both western and ethnic clothes, without any displeasure. In this bridal look, carrying heavy jewelry, lehenga, a netted dupatta and hair tied in a bun, Yami manages to laugh her heart out.

Personifying sass and class in this monochrome picture, Yami slays it with just that look in her eyes. Wearing a long coat, paired with shorts and knee-length boots, the actress shows off her care-free avatar in this snap.

Dressing up for an award night, where she ended up winning the title of Most Stylish Unconventional Actress, Yami opted for a sheer saree with minimal border work and a black blouse.