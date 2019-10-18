Happy Birthday Zac Efron: 5 Best Instagram Pics of the Baywatch Actor

Zac Efron turns 32 on Friday, but it seems that the High School Musical star is just getting younger and dapper with every passing year. Born as Zachary David Alexander Efron, the American actor started his acting career with television. High School Musical, premiered on the Disney Channel in 2005, which became the turning point for Zac Efron. He has also acted in Richard Linklater's period drama Me and Orson Welles. In Charlie St. Cloud, Zac Efron played the titular role.

Zac Efron appeared as the male protagonist in the 2012 romantic drama The Lucky One, which is based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. He also played the character Matt Brody in the 2017 film Baywatch.

Even years later, the Disney actor continues to make girls go weak in knees with his jaw-droppingly good looks and his Instagram pictures are proof to it.

On Zac Efron’s birthday, here are 5 of the most stunning Instagram pictures of the blue-eyed man.

Clad in a white shirt and black tie around his neck, Zac Efron’s pose for a selfie already received over 14 lakh likes. His clean shaved and a nice hair-do was much appreciated by his fans.

With hair set with gel and stubble, Zac Efron looks all dapper in a blue tuxedo which he wore on top of a white round-neck t-shirt.

Flaunting his chiselled body, Zac Efron must have left many girls to skip their heartbeat with this picture in which he is seen posing while swimming.

Zac Efron has transformed a lot over the years, from an adorable boy in High School Musical, he is now all grown up and beefed-up too.

Zac looks stunning even while he sports a messy look, and this picture is proof of it. In the picture, he is seen wearing a black shirt and trouser and the caption reads, "Another suit soaked to the bone and forgot to bring dry underwear. Thanks @jimmyfallon. #FallonTonight"

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.