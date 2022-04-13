Happy Bohag Bihu 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Rongali Bihu

HAPPY BOHAG BIHU 2022: RONGALI BIHU WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: April 14 this year marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year, also known as Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu. The festival of Bohag Bihu also marks the onset of the spring season. The festival is a regional holiday in Assam and is also observed as a holiday in the neighboring state of Arunachal Pradesh. The festival of Bohag Bihu is a National festival for the members of the Assamese community and is celebrated on a grand scale in the state.

ALSO READ: Bohag Bihu 2022: History, Significance and Celebrations of Assamese New Year

Even though the aboriginal people celebrate the festival of Bohag Bihu, it brings together people from different Assamese communities together who celebrate their diversity along with this festival.

Bohag Bihu is celebrated for 7 days and lavish feasts are prepared with traditional dishes being part of the feasts. Women dance around the bonfire and adorn new clothes. People perform the Bihu dance to welcome the New Year.

Advertisement

On the occasion of Bohag Bihu, here are some of the quotes and wishes you can share with your friends and family:

1. Warm wishes to you and your family on the occasion of Bohag Bihu.

2. May you have a happy and prosperous New Year. Happy Rongali Bihu.

3. Lets welcome Bohag Bihu with open arms and open minds.

4. Happy Bohag Bihu! Let’s begin this New Year with love and positivity.

5. On the occasion of Rongali Bihu, let’s commit to spreading happiness and joy in the lives of everyone.

6. Let us welcome Rongali Bihu with great hope and eagerness. Let’s look forward to a year full of happiness and prosperity.

7. Sending love and warm wishes on the occasion of Bohag Bihu. May the New Year bring lots of success for you.

8. Here’s wishing you good health and a prosperous long life. Happy Rongali Bihu.

9. Happy Assamese New Year’s Day.

10. May God bless you with his choicest blessings. Happy Bohag Bihu.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.