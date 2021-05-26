Happy Buddha Purnima 2021: Images, Wishes and Messages to Share on Buddha Jayanti

Buddhists and Hindus all over the world will celebrate the birth of Gautama Buddha as Buddha Jayanti on Wednesday, May 26. Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautama, a prince, on the Purnima Tithi, the full moon day in the 563 B.C. in Lumbini (a region in modern day Nepal). Hence, the day of his birth anniversary is also known as Buddha Purnima or Vaisakhi Buddha Purnima or Vesak. Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Cambodia, Java, Indonesia, Tibet, Mongolia, commemorate the special day of Buddha Jayanti as ‘Vesak’ through an elaborate festival.

As the date of Buddha Jayanti is based on Asian lunisolar calendar, the exact date tends to differ every year. Though it usually falls on the Hindu month of Vaisakha on the full moon day, the date in the Western Gregorian calendar varies.

Buddha Jayanti 2021 will mark the lord Buddha’s 2583rd birth anniversary. Buddha Purnima Tithi began at 08.29 pm on May 25 and will end at 04.43 pm today, May 26.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima 2021, here are some wishes you can send to your loved ones:

May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family!

May Lord Buddha guide us on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family.

On this auspicious day, let us pray for love, peace and harmony for all the entire world. Have a blessed Buddha Purnima!

May Buddha Purnima herald a new phase of happiness, contentment, good health and tranquillity.

Let us be grateful towards who made you meet with yourself. Here’s wishing you a Happy Buddha Purnima!

May Lord Buddha remove the obstacles in our lives. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your loved ones.

May the year be full of fruitful investments and good rewards!

On Buddha Purnima, here’s wishing you peace, happiness, good health and prosperity.

